Fair Play: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

Fair Play is a steamy new drama starring Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor. Here’s everything we know about the eagerly anticipated movie, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Fair Play is an erotic thriller that’s written and directed by Chloe Domont, who has previously helmed episodes of Ballers, Billions, and Suits. The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, to rave reviews.

A bidding war followed that first screening, with multiple studios competing, and Netflix ultimately winning, for a reported fee of $20 million.

Article continues after ad

The first trailer for the movie has just debuted, so here’s a full guide to the film, including details of the cast, plot, and release.

Underneath the Fair Play trailer on YouTube, the text reads: “In select theaters September and on Netflix October 13.”

Netflix movies normally bypass cinemas and head straight to streaming. But following all that festival acclaim, it’s likely that Netflix will be hoping for some heat around awards season, so this sounds like an Oscar play.

Article continues after ad

The film will also screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fair Play trailer

The trailer for Fair Play hit YT on August 8, 2023, and can be viewed below. Though be warned, it’s one of those teasers that features a fair amount of the movie.

It’s definitely a sexy trailer, with the film feeling like a throwback to 1980s Michael Douglas classic Fatal Attraction. And the slightly less brilliant 1990s Douglas vehicle Disclosure.

Fair Play cast: Who’s in it?

The following is a list of the leading Fair Play cast members, with details of actors and the characters they play.

Article continues after ad

Alden Ehrenreich as Luke

Phoebe Dynevor as Emily

Eddie Marsan as Campbell

Rich Sommer as Paul

Sebastian De Souza as Rory

Fair Play plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Fair Play, which is brief, and to the point: “An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

Those aforementioned reviews have been almost universally positive, with Variety stating: “Fair Play, while full of sex, money, corporate backstabbing, and a lot of other things that are fun to watch, really is a good little movie.” While IndieWire calls it “a vicious assault on ambition, attraction, masculinity, and you-go-girl feminism.”

Article continues after ad

Fair Play hits cinemas in September and streaming in October. For more coverage of Netflix titles, head here.