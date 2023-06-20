Wes Anderson doesn’t like his viral TikTok trend

Director Wes Anderson has given his opinion on a viral TikTok trend centering on him — and he’s not a fan.

Even if you’re a huge fan of Wes Anderson, you definitely know his style of filmmaking: pastel colors, dry humor, and painstaking attention to detail.

Anderson has crafted such a unique and personal style when it comes to his filmmaking that fans can recognize it from a mile away. So much so that some fans have even started copying this style when creating memes online.

However, while the trend has been a hit with Anderson’s fans, the director himself has not been loving the fan-made content.

Anderson tries to stay away from his viral TikTok trend

During an interview with The Times, Anderson gave his opinion on the recent TikTok trend where fans are mimicking his unique aesthetic style.

Anderson said that he has asked his friends not to send him any posts of the trend stating: “I’m very good at protecting myself from seeing all that stuff. If somebody sends me something like that I’ll immediately erase it and say, ‘Please, sorry, do not send me things of people doing me.’ “

Focus Features

Anderson went on to explain why he keeps away from content that hone in on his style saying: “Because I do not want to look at it, thinking, ‘Is that what I do? Is that what I mean?’ I don’t want to see too much of someone else thinking about what I try to be because, God knows, I could then start doing it.”

During the ongoing trend, a lot of fans have reimagined popular shows/movies in Anderson’s style including Star Wars, Succession, and The Lord of the Rings.

While most fans have been having fun showing off their creative sides with this trends, other have had rather… interesting takes on this.

Anderson plainly stated that he wanted to say away from the trend because he didn’t want to get too in his head about his own style, but one person took it a bit too far and made a TikTok video in which she said this fan-made artwork “completely invalidated” Anderson’s life work because his style “isn’t that hard.” Of course, Anderson’s fans were outraged that someone could think some harmless fan work could erase his 20 years of films.

One Twitter user linked out to a video that the TikTok user highlighted as being better than Anderson’s films and it was immediately dunked on as one Twitter user wrote: “This has like one or two good shots at best. Everyone thinks they’re doing it but no one is even coming close.”

At the end of the day, Anderson doesn’t have to like the fan trend and the trend itself doesn’t negate any of his movies. Everyone is just having a bit of fun and there’s nothing wrong with that.

