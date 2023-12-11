Virgin River might have introduced lots of new characters, but Jack and Mel remain firm fan favorites. Will they get married in Season 6?

Fans of hit Netflix series Virgin River have been kept waiting for the final two episodes of Season 5, with plenty of cliffhangers left dangling for Season 6.

Season 5 Part 2 of Virgin River revealed that Charmaine finally has her twins, Brady has a new girlfriend, and there might be more to Everett than meets the eye.

But what about original love interest Jack (Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) – and will they get married in Virgin River Season 6? Here’s what we know.

Will Mel and Jack get married in Virgin River Season 6?

Though no plot details for Virgin River Season 6 have officially been confirmed, one fan thinks Jack and Mel’s marriage is a likely storyline for future episodes.

One Reddit user posted on a Virgin River thread: “My thoughts on potential (if crazy!) Storylines for Season 6… Calvin double crosses Jimmy to help Brady and begin his redemption arc, Mel’s Dad is Hope’s ex-husband, Charmaine ends up with Cameron after he and Muriel split due to the children issue…the ex was a red herring, Hope & Doc have a beautiful wedding, and Mel & Jack get Married and look at adoption.”

The post continued: “Lizzie’s baby is Ricky’s, they find out when she has pre-natal testing maybe? Brie cheats by kissing Brady, and Mike leaves, paving the way for my favorite B&B! Connie somehow manages to give Preacher an alibi for Wes’s murder and help him get off scot-free, hopefully wrapping up this stupid plotline.”

“I think it’s the only thing that is certain to happen,” another user said of the marriage in an earlier thread, with other fans looking at how the original series of books panned out. “Because I’ve read like 15 of the books at this point: They have their wedding relatively early in the books. While the show pulls storylines from different book characters, I feel they’ll keep this one,” a second said.

Though this is just a fan rumor at this stage, there might be some truth to the thinking.

Mel actress Alexandra Breckenridge told TV Line that their marriage has been discussed, stating ahead of Virgin River Season 6: “I was just talking to our showrunner about this potential wedding.” The star also hinted that the fictional wedding could resemble her real-life one, adding: “It’s going to end up looking very similar.”

If this is true, the question isn’t if Mel and Jack will get married in Virgin River – it’s when.

Virgin River Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix now.