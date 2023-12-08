Charmaine might be known as the perpetually pregnant character of Virgin River, but does she die in the show or the books?

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 arrived on Netflix at the tail end of last month, leading to the revelation of Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) father, as well as plenty of festivities for the residents of the titular town and some teases for the forthcoming Season 6.

As for Charmaine, played by Lauren Hammersley, it’s been quite the journey up to this point. Due to the fact that only around six months passed in Virgin River between Seasons 1 and 5, it’s felt as if she’s had an abnormally long pregnancy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A lot has happened in this time, including the revelation that Jack’s (Martin Henderson) not the father of her twins – it’s actually local criminal Calvin (David Cubitt). But what happens to Charmaine in the end?

Does Charmaine die in Virgin River?

Charmaine is a relatively minor character in Robyn Carr’s Virgin River novels and there’s nothing in the books to suggest she dies. So far, she hasn’t died in the Netflix series either.

The reason some were questioning the fate of Charmaine may be due to a theory that circulated prior to the release of the recent Christmas specials, which saw her finally give birth to her babies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Given the Virgin River writers love to pepper the show with devastating plot twists, a number of fans theorized that Charmaine might die during labor, leaving Mel and Jack to adopt her newborns.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This would be a cruel twist of events, but one that would have allowed Mel and Jack to finally have a family of their own after suffering a miscarriage in Season 5 Part 1. It would also allow for some drama involving Calvin.

Of course, we now know that Charmaine survives labor in the Season 5 finale, giving birth to two healthy babies. But prior to the release, one fan wrote on Reddit: “It would be so ridiculous if that happened! But I can see it now.. Charmaine dies, Jack and Mel adopt the twins and Calvin goes after them in secret, of course because nobody else knows he’s alive #drama.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another speculated: “Charmaine hands those twins off to Mel and Jack after Mel delivers them? Like she abandons them or, God forbid, dies delivering them. Yes, Daddy Calvin is back but he’s going to prison surely. I just keep thinking there’s a reason Charmaine is still around. And with the last scene at the swing on the farm when Mel says ‘fill it with our kids. However they come, whenever they come’….could this be some foreshadowing?”

A third added: “Charmaine is going to die in childbirth allowing Jack and Mel to adopt the twins right? Surely the world’s longest pregnancy has been building up to this.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though it wasn’t beyond the realms of possibility, Charmaine is alive and well in Season 5 Part 2. As for whether Mel and Jack will get the baby they’ve so long desired, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.

Virgin River Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out our other coverage below: