Does Charmaine give birth in Virgin River Season 5 Part 2?

Netflix’s romantic small-town drama has concluded its fifth season with two joyful festive-fuelled episodes, but there’s one question on everyone’s mind: does Charmaine Roberts finally give birth to her twins in Virgin River Season 5 Part 2?

Nestled in the California mountains, the wholesome town of Virgin River is far from a picturesque, sleepy town. From wildfires to underground drug rings, the Netflix series based on Robyn Carr’s books adopts a soap-opera swift pace to all of its shocking events.

In direct contrast to the nature of the fast-moving show, Charmaine Roberts has been pregnant for four whole seasons. For 45 episodes (out of 54), the hairdresser has sported a sizeable baby bump and frequently used it as a means to emotionally manipulate her ex-boyfriend Jack Sheridan and sabotage his relationship with newcomer Mel Monroe.

Back in the penultimate episode of Season 1, Charmaine drops the baby bombshell on Jack, before she reveals that she’s having twins in the next season. With the swift pace of other storylines, fans tuned in to Seasons 3 and 4 anticipating the safe arrival of the twins. Yet, those seasons came and went with no sign of the babies.

Instead, as the months dragged on, Charmaine’s pregnancy only became more complicated. At the end of Season 4, she drops the devastating blow that Jack is not the father of the twins. Moments later on a 911 call, Jack describes Charmaine as a woman who is five months pregnant… after four seasons.

In the past, lead star Alexandra Breckenridge has explained that “things move slowly” in the series, but it still doesn’t account for Charmaine’s four-season-long baby bump, while Mel has moved to town, fallen in love, got engaged and even pregnant in the same time period.

At the end of part 1, Virgin River has a four-month time jump to Christmas, which would mean Charmaine is now full-term for Part 2. Does this mean she finally gives birth to the twins? Read on to find out. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Does Charmaine give birth to the twins in Virgin River Season 5?

Yes, Charmaine finally gives birth to her twins in the finale of Virgin River Season 5.

In the first episode of Season 5 Part 2, Jack and Mel bump into a heavily pregnant Charmaine at the local festivities in Virgin River. Mel comments that she still has a “few more weeks” to go, which is now biologically impossible after the time jump.

The mother-to-be even jokes about her seemingly immovable baby bump in response and says: “I feel like I’ve been pregnant for years.”

However, in the season finale ‘Father Christmas’, Charmaine finally goes into labour. Resident mid-wife Mel is on hand to help deliver her babies and the simmering animosity between them in the past finally fizzles away.

Though some fans speculated that Charmaine’s pregnancy could take a dark turn, as some events often do in Virgin River, thankfully, both her baby boys arrive safely. It’s a very happy end to one of the longest-running and dramatic pregnancies on TV.

Do Mel and Jack learn who the twins’ father is?

At the end of Season 5 Part 1, Charmaine is cornered by the twin’s father… who is revealed to be criminal gang leader, Calvin.

Calvin was thought to be in prison and his surprise return is a shock to Charmaine as much as it is to the audience. Later, when she arrives at the clinic to give birth, Charmaine announces that the twin’s father is here too and Mel’s face falls when she sees Calvin.

His presence causes them both some distress and Mel swiftly demands that he leave, at the request of her patient. Charmaine says now Mel knows why she didn’t say who the real father was, and Mel sympathises with her difficult situation.

By the time Jack pops by the clinic to see if Mel is ready for their ice-skating date, Calvin is long gone. For now, Jack is blissfully unaware of the true identity of the boy’s father – who he lovingly prepared to provide for when he thought they were his children. It seems that dramatic revelation has been saved for Season 6.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 is streaming on Netflix now.