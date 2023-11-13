Virgin River angers fans with big Season 6 change

Listen up, Virgin River fans – Season 6 is set to have another change in store. Here’s everything we know about just how much of the fictional town we’re about to see.

Currently, fans are waiting with bated breath for the continuation of Season 5, which has been split into two parts. You can read our full breakdown of Season 5 Part 1 here.

The official synopsis for Virgin River reads: “Nurse practitioner Mel Monroe moves to remote town Virgin River from Los Angeles to start a new job. She was hired for a one-year contract by Hope McCrea, the town’s mayor, to assist the town doctor, Vernon Mullins. She is provided lodging at the McCrea Lodge.”

While the series arguably has a set journey by being adapted from a book series, the next season of Virgin River is now set to see some noticeable episode changes.

Virgin River Season 6 will have fewer episodes

Virgin River Season 6 is now set to have 10 episodes instead of the original 12.

This comes after Season 4 was the first to be upped to twelve episodes, with all three seasons beforehand being 10 episodes each. Season 5 has been split into two parts, with the two extra episodes – making up the forthcoming Part 2 – being Christmas-themed.

“NOT COOL,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news, with another adding “That sucks!! I love that show! Alexandra Breckenridge is babe!”

Speaking to The Viewer’s Perspective, staff writer Ildiko Susany revealed the change in structure, though no reason was given as to why. Though there is no clear timeline for when Virgin River Season 6 might start to film, the writers are officially back in the writer’s room to map out the journey.

“I think we’ll be finished in the writer’s room in a little over a month. We’re getting to the final episodes,” Susany stated.

“I’m not sure how much I can give away for Season 6, but I will say we are very excited to focus on Mel and Jack, but we will still have everyone’s stories as well. We are definitely thrilled about Mel and Jack’s journey in Season 6.”

And as for Season 5 Part 2?

“They will be very heartwarming and fun holiday episodes, with a little bit of romance, and a little bit of an adventure for Mel and Jack. Still drama and a few cliffhangers for sure.”

