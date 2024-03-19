What is The Acolyte about? New Star Wars series explained

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to be the show of the summer, but what exactly is this new entry into the galaxy far, far away about?

It may be hard to believe, but the vast and ever expanding galaxy that is the Star Wars franchise has been delivering nonstop content to fans for almost fifty years.

Between three movie trilogies, numerous spin-off series, and more books to begin to count, it seemed impossible that the world of Star Wars could deliver a fresh take on a world so many know well, but it seems as they have as the new mini series The Acolyte is set to be one of the biggest shows of the summer.

But, what is The Acolyte about and how does this original story fit into the established Star Wars universe? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Star Wars: The Acolyte about?

Star Wars: The Acolyte is about a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi master in order to stop a sinister force that’s threatening their peaceful world.

Thanks to a newly dropped trailer, we know that the show will follow Lee Jung-jae as a highly regarded Jedi master as he is confronted by the murderous work of a mysterious, knife wielding assassin played by Amandla Stenberg.

The mini series will take on a feat no other live-action Star Wars property has done before as it will tackle the origins of the Sith, the order of Force-wielders devoted to the dark side of the Force.

Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland explained her dream of bringing the origin story of Star Wars’ greatest villains to Entertainment Weekly stating, “I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith. That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote ‘extinct’ to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?”

Star Wars: The Acolyte will be the first live-action project not set in the Skywalker Saga, the era in which all three movie trilogies are based in, and it’s a move fans are already praising the show for.