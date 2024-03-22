Star Wars: New Jedi Order — Everything we know

We’re still waiting for the Star Wars: New Jedi Order release date, but here’s what’s been confirmed, as well as some good old speculation on Rey’s Star Wars movie to sate our curiosity.

Dubbed ‘the Rey movie’ when a bunch of new Star Wars movies were first announced, we’ve since learned Daisy Ridley’s next adventure in a galaxy far, far away will be titled New Jedi Order.

It was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023, alongside other films like Dawn of the Jedi. Since then, we’ve learned who’s making it and have been given story hints about the next era of the universe.

Article continues after ad

There’s lots to look forward to as we venture into uncharted territory in these new movies. Let’s dig into what’s been said about the plot, characters, and more.

When is Star Wars: New Jedi Order coming out?

Disney has not announced a New Jedi Order release date, but it will likely be after 2027. It’s set to be the next Star Wars movie after The Mandalorian & Grogu in 2026.

Article continues after ad

Disney Rey’s movie is set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

With The Mandalorian and Grogu movie reportedly filming in 2024 and aiming for a 2026 release, it’s first up to bat. Disney has bagged a May 22, 2026 release date for one of their movies, and while it’s not clear yet which it’ll be, that date is more likely to go to Mando and Baby Yoda.

Article continues after ad

With the remaining Star Wars projects in earlier development stages, all signs point to New Jedi Order coming next after Mando if nothing shifts.

Who’s in the Star Wars: New Jedi Order cast?

Daisy Ridley is officially the star of Star Wars: New Jedi Order. No other cast members have been announced yet.

It’s about Rey, so her being the lead was quickly shared by Disney and the actor herself when the film was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration 2023. And, of course, there will be a villainous force. It may not be a Sith this time, which could be a refreshing flavor.

No other actors from the sequel trilogy, such as John Boyega or Oscar Isaac, have joined the cast.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We think the film will feature new talent in supporting roles, probably actors who will play younger Jedi for Rey to mentor.

In a January 2024 interview with AlloCiné, Ridley shared her enthusiasm, putting cancellation rumors to bed. “I think it’s a fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It’s a really cool way of taking the story in a different direction,” she said.

What will the Star Wars: New Jedi Order plot be?

New Jedi Order is set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker and will see Rey trying to rebuild the Jedi Order.

Disney The Rise of Skywalker ended with Rey traveling with BB8.

Intriguingly, it’s more of a spiritual sequel to The Rise of Skywalker than a direct follow-up.

Article continues after ad

The last time we saw Rey, she decided to strike out on her own and find her path rather than follow the breadcrumbs laid out by ‘destiny’. It was a powerful end to a passable movie. The world is her oyster.

Oscar-winning journalist/filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, Saving Face) will direct. We bet she brings a unique vision to the job, coming from a documentary background.

Article continues after ad

Damon Lindelof and The Strain’s Justin Britt-Gibson were previously attached, before Steven Knight, as writers. They exited the project for unknown reasons (it’s not a big franchise film if someone doesn’t bail out for ‘creative differences’).

Article continues after ad

Is Star Wars Jedi New Order still happening?

According to star Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: New Jedi Order has not been canceled. Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm have said otherwise.

There were rumors in January 2024 that the film had been delayed indefinitely. Those caught traction quickly due to how turbulent the franchise’s plans have been in recent years.

However, on January 16, 2024, Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier put this to bed. He claimed a Lucasfilm source said writer Steven Knight is still working on the script following revision notes, “No, the Daisy Ridley, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Rey New Jedi Order Star Wars movie has NOT been delayed.”

There was negativity surrounding the redraft news, but some fans rightly pointed out that rewrites are a normal part of the creative process. A script being scrapped or changed during filming is alarming, but for the most part, multiple versions are standard practice.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We should have more in-depth information on the New Jedi Order release date in the next year or two. Until then, look out for Andor season 2 and The Acolyte release date. Or, check out our list of the best movies.