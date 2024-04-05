Star Wars Tales of the Empire: Release date, storylines, cast, more

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire flips Tales of the Jedi on its head, giving us new bite-sized storylines focusing on the dark side. The new series is coming in hot so from its release date to cast details, here’s what you need to know.

Breaking off from the usual live-action or animated series Star Wars fans know and love, Tales of Jedi, much like Visions, gave us a batch of short stories that didn’t quite fit anywhere else. Now, a follow-up is on the way, this time giving us a glimpse into new storylines on the dark side.

Fan-favorite characters are set to appear in a new light here, offering never-before-seen looks at key figures in different stages of their story arcs.

From its release date to a breakdown of the storylines in focus, here’s everything you need to know about Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is set to release in full on Saturday, May 4. 2024’s Star Wars Day will certainly be one to remember.

How many episodes of Star Wars Tales of the Empire is there?

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire boasts six shorts in total.

Exactly how long they each might be, as well as the total runtime, remain a mystery for now. Though based on Tales of the Jedi, we can expect similar durations for each episode, roughly between the 15-20 minute mark.

Star Wars Tales of the Empire storylines

Split in two halves, much like how Tales of the Jedi focused on Ahsoka and Count Dooku, Tales of the Empire tracks Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee.

Through the first half, we’re set to track a younger Morgan Elsbeth as she sets out on the dark side on a quest for vengeance.

Disney Morgan Elsbeth is a force-sensitive Nightsister.

The other half hones in on Bariss Offee during her transition from a Jedi to the dark side. Growing disillusioned with the ways of the Jedi, her studies steer her down a darker path, though one with its own threats amid the “rapidly changing galaxy.”

With both storylines focusing on the dark side of the force, we can expect to see all manner of iconic villainous figures. As the trailer alone revealed, we know for certain the likes of Darth Vader, Thrawn, the Grand Inquisitor, and General Grievous, will all be appearing.

Disney Bariss Offee turned to the dark side after years spent learning the ways of the Jedi.

Star Wars Tales of the Empire: Cast & Characters

While not every role has been confirmed just yet, and we’re sure to see some surprises throughout, below is the full cast for Tales of the Empire as it currently stands:

Diana Lee Inosanto: Morgan Elsbeth

Meredith Salenger: Barriss Offee

Rya Kihlstedt: Lyn, aka Fourth Sister

Wing T. Chao: Wing

Lars Mikkelsen: Thrawn

Jason Isaacs: Grand Inquisitor

Matthew Wood: General Grievous

We’ll be sure to update you here on the path to May the 4th as Star Wars Tales of the Empire draws near.