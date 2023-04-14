Everything we know about Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi – Story, setting, more

Disney unveiled Dawn of the Jedi during Star Wars Celebration 2023; here are all the details we have on the prequel movie, thus far.

Three new Star Wars films were announced during this year’s Star Wars Celebration event. One will explore the Jedi’s origins in the Star Wars universe.

A second film will bring an end to the tales told across series such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. And, finally, the third live-action project involves Daisy Ridley returning as Rey to establish a new Jedi Order.

Though the specifics presently remain scarce at best, here’s everything we know about Dawn of the Jedi, specifically.

What the Dawn of the Jedi title references

Interestingly, this particular movie title is one that’s already in use by a comic miniseries of the same name. Set 26,000 years before A New Hope, the brief comic run followed an ancient alien species’ discovery of the Force. The series further chronicled how the race used such findings to significantly advance itself.

It’s unclear how faithfully the film will follow the Dark Horse-published comics. Still, it’ll be interesting to see the ways in which the Je’daii Order and their early lightsabers get translated to the big screen.

Details on Dawn of the Jedi’s setting in the Star Wars timeline

The events in Dawn of the Jedi will take place 25,000 years before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

As a result, viewers can expect the new movie to navigate a time long before the Old Republic era, a period that modern Star Wars canon has yet to expand upon.

Dawn of the Jedi’s director and story influences

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced at Star Wars Celebration that Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director, James Mangold, will helm the project. Currently, there’s no word on who else will join Mangold on his journey into the very distant past.

While speaking to Variety about the film, Mangold said epics such as Ben-Hur and The 10 Commandments inspired his pitch to Kennedy. The director plans on exploring the Force’s evolution into a “religious legend,” specifically with respect to its birth and discovery.

Because the project exists in the nascent stages of pre-production, details about the cast of characters are unlikely to surface anytime soon.

A release date does not yet count among the confirmed details about Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi. Again, its early pre-production status indicates years could pass before anything concrete about the project becomes public knowledge.

