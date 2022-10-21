Rian Johnson on if his Star Wars Trilogy will ever get made: “God I hope so”

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

In a recent interview, director Rian Johnson provided an update on when, or if, his previously planned Star Wars Trilogy will be going ahead as reported.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi has gone down as one of the most polarizing Star Wars films of all time. On release, it was praised by critics for being innovative and different, sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience response was much more negative and currently holds a 42% rating.

However, director Rian Johnson is still hoping that he will find the time to make a Star Wars spin-off Trilogy. Just last month, the director provided an update on the process and now, he has once again addressed the Trilogy in an interview with Variety.

When speaking on the outlet’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Johnson explained how he is still maintaining constant conversation with Disney despite not actively working on any Star Wars content.

“I have talked to Kathy [Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we’re still talking about it,” says Johnson. “I had such an amazing experience making ‘The Last Jedi.’ It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [‘Glass Onion’] out and making the next one of these…the answer is I don’t know.”

When Johnson was then asked if his Star Wars films will absolutely be going ahead, he simply replied “God I hope so.”

Disney To this day, The Last Jedi is a hotly debated topic in the Star Wars fan base

A big part of why Johnson hasn’t been able to focus his attention on Star Wars is because he has been hard at work on the upcoming Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In Dexerto’s review of Glass Onion, we wrote that it’s “a crystal-Klear banger that’s too good for Netflix.”

The film is set to release in theatres for a limited run on November 23, 2022, before it makes its way to Netflix on December 23, 2022.