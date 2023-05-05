Total Drama Island writer wants trans character in Season 2 of revival

The writer for the Total Drama Island revival wants to include a trans character in Season 2 of the rebooted cartoon series.

Total Drama is a beloved cartoon franchise, one that spoofs reality TV shows like Survivor by detailing the misadventures of a group of teens as they compete in an elimination-style competition, all in the hopes of bagging a huge cash prize.

While the first five seasons dropped in the late aughts, a couple of years back it was announced that HBO Max had ordered a reboot with at least two new installments. The first chapter of Total Drama Island 2023 marks the sixth season of the TD series overall, taking viewers back to Camp Wawanakwa 15 years after the events of the original TDI.

Despite dropping in April, the latest season only had an international release, meaning North American viewers are still waiting for it to drop on Discovery+ or HBO Max – although it could very well make its way to “Max” when HBO’s updated streaming platform officially launches later this month. Either way, the creators are already turning their attention to what’s next for Season 2 of the Total Drama revival.

Total Drama Island reboot writer wants trans character in Season 2

Executive producer and writer for the Total Drama Island revival, Terry McGurrin, expressed his hopes of including a trans character in the next season of the show. The topic of conversation came up when he took to Twitter to thank fans for their support while celebrating the LGBTQ+ representation in the reboot.

“I love that we have our first openly gay character. Love that we have our first same-sex romance. Love that fans have shipped so many same-sex couples from current/previous seasons and share their art and theories,” he wrote. “You’re all so creative and awesome.”

In response, one fan asked: “Thank you so much for being supportive. And I have a question! Is there a canon transgender/non-binary Character by any chance?” To which McGurrin replied: “I very very much want a trans/non-binary character in the next season we write! That would be so amazing!”

This could be happening sooner rather than later, as McGurrin revealed last month that the team is already close to finishing the second batch of episodes. “Today we are watching the rough leica for the finale of the second season,” he tweeted. “So very close to finished!”

To read more about the Total Drama Island reboot, head here. And check out our other TV hubs below:

