The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5, the final season of the hit show, from release date updates to cast, plot, and more.

First premiering on Amazon Prime in 2017, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a New York housewife in the 1950s who discovers a hidden knack for stand-up comedy.

Throughout its run, the show’s viewership has surged dramatically – Season 3 doubled its numbers from the previous batch – and garnered critical acclaim, receiving multiple Golden Globes and Emmy awards.

So, here’s what we know about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 so far, including any release date information, cast, plot details, and more.

Article continues after ad

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but it’s expected to drop on Prime Video later in 2023.

The fifth season’s renewal was announced in February last year, with filming beginning soon after. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, earlier said: “This series has meant so much to Prime Video, and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season.

“I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

On November 5, star Rachel Brosnahan announced she’d wrapped filming – but also confirmed it would be the final season of the show.

Article continues after ad

“That’s a series wrap on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. This thing was lightning in a bottle. A cast, a crew and creators who got to time travel for 5 years together. It changed my life. I’m eternally grateful. I’ll have more words later, but for now… thank you and goodnight,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

We’ll update this space upon any announcement of a specific release date.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 cast: Who’s in it?

The following stars will appear in the cast of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5:

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Stephanie Hsu as Mei

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Kelly Bishop as Benedetta

Alfie Fuller as Dinah Rutledge

Jason Ralph as Mike Carr

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, who arrived in Season 4 as the married “Handsome Man” Midge slept with before they were discovered by his wife, will also return.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with TV Line, executive producer Daniel Palladino said: “We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to Milo and Rachel… yes, we’ll find out his name.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kelly Bishop of Gilmore Girls fame will also return in Season 5, this time as a series regular.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 plot: What is it about?

While official plot details for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 haven’t been confirmed, but we’re expecting to see Midge’s career finally take off, as well as further development of her relationship with Lenny.

Lenny Bruce was a real-life comedian who died in 1966 following a drug overdose. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino discussed Midge and Lenny’s journey in the final season.

Article continues after ad

“Knowing that Season 5 was going to be our last and that we only had so much turf to play on helped to free up a little bit of what we did with him personally,” Sherman-Palladino said.

Amazon Studios

“And it felt like it fit, frankly, with the journey that Midge is on, that she’s so doggedly trying to find the right way for herself — whether it’s misguided or not — and this mission that she set herself on this year that she felt it was like, ‘It’s my way or the highway.’ It felt like the shake-up needed to happen from somebody who understood her, revered her.”

Article continues after ad

Kirby also told Us Weekly: “We felt a bit of a kind of duty to sort of start touching on the aspects of Lenny Bruce’s life that kind of led up to his dying young. We’re sort of bringing Lenny Bruce a little bit down to Earth this season and kind of exploring that a little bit.”

Season 4 also ended with Midge storming out of Carnegie Hall and gazing up at a billboard for The Gordon Ford Show – will we see her light up the small scree before the series ends?

One thing is certain: the creators know “exactly” how it’ll end. “I don’t know exactly what the final four words are. But I know exactly what the last images are,” Sherman-Palladino told TV Line.

Is there a Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5, but we’ll update this space once it’s shared online. You can relive the final moments of the Season 4 finale below:

That’s everything we know about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | Rick and Morty Season 7

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.