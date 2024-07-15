Tower of God Season 2 has finally kicked off, and fans are already impressed by the way everything has improved over the first chapter.

It’s been a long wait for Tower of God Season 2. Four years in fact, with several factors such as the global shutdown and a studio change contributing to the anime show’s delayed return.

But now it’s here, and viewers who know the manhwa are loving the new episodes because they do justice to the whole adaptation better than their predecessor.

In a Reddit thread looking at the translation from manhwa to screen of various scenes, fans are stating what they’re really enjoying about the season thus far. “I love that Season 2 seems more faithful to the original even with similar pacing with Season 1, but I also don’t want it to be just a webtoon with moving mouth and dub besides the battle scene,” said one top comment.

“Much better than Season 1 already imo. They kept it clean without removing as much stuff, and so far it hasn’t been as bad about the changes I don’t like,” said another.

The first season of Tower of God, though good enough to justify a follow-up, fell short in some areas, as scenes were trimmed down and the overall quality wasn’t maintained throughout every episode.

The Answer Studio has managed to rectify that problem in taking over from Telecom, leading to a belief the creative team are being more careful.

“Nice to see actual effort put into adapting the story compared to Season 1, changing things that make sense from an anime perspective instead of changing things to cut corners,” a comment added.

The big question is whether or not the studio can maintain such quality. You can catch up on Tower of God on Crunchyroll. Have a look at our upcoming anime list for other shows to check out, as well as the best superhero anime to watch now.