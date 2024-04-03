Euphoria star Hunter Schafer explains why she’s turning down trans roles

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has revealed the reason why she has turned down so many trans acting roles.

Hunter Schafer proved that she was going to be a long-time star as she gave one of the standout performances in HBO’s hit teen series Euphoria.

As the only transgender character on the show, Schafer gave the world a glimpse into what it means to be trans in the modern world and how that identity can shape how people see you.

Now, five years and several other projects later, Schafer has divulged why she has turned down taking other trans-centric roles despite getting her start playing a character with her same identity.

“It took a while to learn that I don’t want to be [reduced to] that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do,” Schafer told GQ Magazine, “Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about [being transgender]. I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on.”

The actress continued stating, “It’s a privilege, but it’s been very intentional. I’ve gotten offered tons of trans roles, and I just don’t want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Schafer went on to explain that she does feel “a sense of responsibility, and maybe a little bit of guilt” surrounding the fact that she’s not really a spokesperson for trans rights, but explained she didn’t want to be one because “I really do believe that not making it the centerpiece to what I’m doing will allow me to get further. And I think getting further and doing awesome sh*t, in the interest of ‘the movement,’ will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time.”

Despite wanting to step away from the label of “trans actor,” Schafer did express a lot of gratitude for the Euphoria episode she wrote with creator Sam Levinson titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob.”

The hour-long special, which focused on her character Jules being in therapy and exploring her mental state, allowed Schafer to pour a lot of “gnarly sh*t” into the episode and remains, to this day, “one of the most artistically fulfilling things [she’s] ever done.”

