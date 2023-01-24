Outer Banks Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

Here’s everything we know about Outer Banks Season 3, the return of the Pogues on Netflix, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

Outer Banks first premiered on Netflix in 2020. The series – created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke – is set in the titular area of North Carolina and the class divide between two groups of teenagers.

Three months after the release of Season 1, the streaming platform renewed the show for a second season, which dominated the Nielsen ratings US streaming chart with a number one ranking.

Ahead of Outer Banks Season 3 dropping on Netflix, here’s what we know so far.

Outer Banks Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on February 23, 2023.

It will arrive on the streaming platform on the same day globally, and all episodes will drop at once, so don’t worry about having to tune in weekly.

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jonas Pate said: “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons.

“We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

In another interview with TVLine, Chase Stokes, who plays John B, said he was “hoping to continue to tell the story for a couple more seasons”, which was echoed by the rest of the cast.

Outer Banks Season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Outer Banks Season 3, and you can watch it below:

The teaser shows “Poguelandia”, the desert island the characters ended up stranded on by the end of the Season 2 finale. While we can expect more romance and treasure-hunting, the intensity is set to ramp up with the new season.

Outer Banks Season 3 cast: Who’s in it?

The Outer Banks Season 3 cast includes:

Chase Stokes as John B.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Austin North as Topper

Drew Starkey as Rafe

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Carlacia Grant, who portrays rookie Pogue Cleo, has also been promoted to a series regular, with other cast members also returning: Cullen Moss as Shoupe, Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron, Caroline Arapoglou as Rose Cameron, E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward, Charles Halford as Big John, and Elizabeth Mitchell as Limbrey.

As per Deadline, Andy McQueen has joined the cast as Carlos Singh, “a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined, and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own.”

Fiona Palomo will play Sofia, a “likable and scrappy” character “who identifies as a Pogue but secretly yearns to be a part of the country club crowd… she starts to form a close connection with Rafe.”

Lou Ferrigno Jr. will also star as Ryan, described as “calm and collected but young and hungry… Singh’s top security officer and enforcer.”

Speaking to Tudum, the showrunners said: “The cast have been fast friends in real life pretty much from the very beginning, and it’s been so gratifying to see those connections deepen over the years we’ve worked on the show. They are truly Pogues for Life.”

Outer Banks Season 3 plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home.

“Officially deemed ‘Poguelandia,’ the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling.

“But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.

“They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”

That’s everything we know about Outer Banks Season 3. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

