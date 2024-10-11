Terrifier 3 will be available on this streaming platform first

Christmas has come early this year with Terrifier 3, Art the Clown’s new big-screen killing spree – and if you want to watch it at home, there’s one place it’ll be streaming first.

It’s been an extraordinary two years for Damien Leone’s Terrifier franchise. After building up a small but passionate fanbase with All Hallows’ Eve and Terrifier, its 2022 sequel became a bona fide phenomenon in the US.

Today (October 11), Terrifier 3 has been unleashed across the world, and it’s poised to be the series’ biggest movie to date (it’s even predicted to beat Joker 2 at the box office).

With ambulances spotted at screenings and reports of fainting, vomiting, and viewers passing out, it’s going to be one hell of a weekend in theaters.

How to watch Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 is available exclusively in theaters, so if you’ve got a nervy tummy and don’t feel brave enough to watch it in the cinema, you’ll just have to wait.

It’s a considerably larger release this time around. Terrifier 2 barely made it outside the US, mainly because the movie’s team couldn’t have anticipated how popular and notorious it became. Much like the threequel, it attracted morbid curiosity after claims of nausea and people fainting emerged from screenings.

With Joker 2 becoming a box office bomb, Terrifier 3 is expected to be big – it’s opening in over 2,500 screens in North America, and it’s already France’s number one movie (despite its rare under-18s ban).

Terrifier 3 streaming details

Terrifier 3 will be available to stream on ScreamBox before any other platform, so don’t expect to see it on Netflix, Prime Video, or Shudder for a while.

Cineverse

ScreamBox is owned by Cineverse, the distributor behind Terrifier 3. If it copies Terrifier 2’s theatrical-to-streaming window, you’ll be able to watch it at home next month (so sometime in November). However, it could hold off if it amasses millions at the box office, so keep this article bookmarked and we’ll update it when we get a streaming release date.

If it follows the same release pattern as its predecessor, you may be able to buy or rent Terrifier 3 digitally in November – but it’ll probably cost you anywhere between $14.99 and $24.99. Again, if it’s successful in theaters, its PVOD release could be pushed back.

Where to stream the first Terrifier movies

Terrifier 1 and 2 are available to stream for free on Tubi right now. There are a few other options too, so we’ve listed them all below:

All Hallows’ Eve: Tubi, Shudder, AMC+, Apple TV+

Terrifier (2016): Tubi, Peacock, Shudder, Apple TV+

Terrifier 2: Tubi, Prime Video, Shudder, ScreamBox, Apple TV+

Damien Leone’s short films featuring Art the Clown – The 9th Circle and Terrifier (2011) – are also available on YouTube.

If you've seen it, check out our Terrifier 3 ending explained. If you haven't, find out how to watch Art the Clown's Terrifier movies in order, make sure you're old enough to watch it, and read our list of the best horror movies of all time.