Why isn’t Beyonce Renaissance on Netflix? How to stream the concert movie

Look around, everybody on mute – or at least AMC Theatres have been since Beyonce Renaissance had a theatrical release. But is it actually on Netflix now?

Let’s give them their dues, Netflix is the best in the game when it comes to hot releases. It’s been behind smash hit original content like Baby Reindeer, but it’s also arguably got the best back catalog of the lot.

For Beyonce fans, there’s been a gap in the content. After its cinematic release last year, there’s been no word on when the Renaissance movie will come to the platform… until now.

Article continues after ad

But is it actually true? Excited social media posts aren’t what they seem, so we’ve broken down whether you can really stream Beyonce’s latest concert movie.

Is the Beyonce Renaissance movie streaming on Netflix?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Renaissance isn’t on Netflix. In fact, it doesn’t have a confirmed streaming date at all.

Article continues after ad

It’s easy to see why you might have been confused, though. Rumors have been rife on X/Twitter, with multiple sources claiming the movie would drop on the streamer November 13 at 3pm.

Article continues after ad

However, it only takes a quick search to see that’s not the case. As you can see from the above tweet, the mock-up image isn’t a real screen grab from the home page. The font is off, the details aren’t quite right, and it’s also been ripped from TikTok.

If you check Max, Prime Video, Hulu, or Peacock, the answer will be the same. Crazy in Love, we are not.

It was originally thought the documentary would land on a streaming service to mark the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release, which would have been July 29. Of course, that never happened.

Article continues after ad

There’s still no word on when we might actually see the film grace the small screen in an official capacity, but some fans have taken it upon themselves to stream bits of it online. Don’t ask us, but it’s easy to Google.

Article continues after ad

Will it get a digital release?

Nothing is confirmed, but it’s hoped Renaissance will be on a streaming service sooner rather than later. When that happens, Netflix is the most likely host.

AMC Theatres

This is because the film is distributed directly by AMC and not something like Warner Bros. Discovery, which would have swayed towards a platform like Max.

Article continues after ad

It goes without saying that Netflix is the biggest name in the streamable market, and most distributors would be fighting for their movie to get a slice of the popular pie.

However, this doesn’t exactly align with Beyonce’s music release strategy. As fans will know, she’s favored private song streamer Tidal for a number of years, prioritizing releases for them rather than bigger names like Spotify and Apple Music.

Chances are, we could see her adopt the same thinking for her film. An exclusive, higher-end host could be seen as a choice that resonates more with her artistic values – but at this stage, it’s anybody’s guess.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What Beyonce films can you watch on Netflix?

Beyonce’s first documentary, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, is currently on the streamer. She’s also featured in Quincy, which you can catch on Netflix too.

As for the rest of her filmography, here’s a brief rundown:

The Pink Panther (2006) – Max

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) – Amazon Prime

Epic (2013) – Disney+

Black is King (2020) – Disney+

Dreamgirls (2006) – Paramount+

Obsessed (2009) – Paramount+

The Lion King (2019) – Disney+

Cadillac Records (2008) – Hulu

Carmen: A Hip Hopera (2001) – AppleTV+

The Fighting Temptations (2003) – FUBO

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé follows her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, aka “Beychella.”

For more, check out upcoming documentaries, how to watch other concert films like The Eras Tour, and the best movies of the year so far.