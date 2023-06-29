The Witcher Season 3 cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Season 3 of The Witcher, the Netflix fantasy show adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski’s popular book series.

The Witcher continues to be one of Netflix’s great success stories, telling the tale of the monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia and Ciri, aka the Child of Destiny, as they battle through a world of mages, monarchs, and magic.

Seasons 1 and 2 both amassed a respective 541 million and 462.5 million hours of viewing time within the first 28 days of dropping on Netflix, with fans lapping up they’re complex lore, solid casting, and dramatic action.

So, with Season 3 Vol 1 dropping today, we’ve broken down all of the major roles in the cast of The Witcher including the actors and the characters they play.

The Witcher Season 3 cast and characters

Before we get into the cast of The Witcher, here’s the official synopsis for Season 3: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

Geralt of Rivia: Henry Cavill

Netflix

Henry Cavill returns as the white-haired, muscle-bound, monster-slaying protagonist Geralt of Rivia. In Season 3, we also get to see him lean more into his paternal role alongside his one true love, Yennefer, as they must protect Ciri from pretty much the entire Continent.

As many of you will be tragically aware, Season 3 is Cavill’s last outing with The Witcher, having announced his departure from the show last year. Moving forward, Liam Hemsworth will be filling his mighty big shoes.

Speaking at Netflix’s latest Tudum event, the actor said of his experience on the show: “I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here, because once again it was such a pleasure and an honor to be working with you guys.”

Cavill is, of course, best known for his role as Superman in the SnyderVerse arm of the DCEU. He’s also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Enola Holmes, and The Tudors.

Yennefer of Vengerberg: Anya Chalotra

Netflix

Anya Chalotra reprises her role as Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher Season 3 cast. Yen has been on quite the journey over the course of the past two chapters, and is now the most powerful mage ever to have graduated from Aretuza.

Like Geralt, she is reunited with her family of destiny, and we see her finally fulfilling her dream of being a mother. But she’s got her work cut out for her – as well as attempting to win back her partner’s trust following the events of the Season 2 finale, she’s also determined to teach Ciri how to harness her powers.

Alongside her epic performance in The Witcher, Chalotra has appeared in Sherwood, The ABC Murders, and Wanderlust.

Princess Cirilla of Cintra: Freya Allan

Netflix

Freya Allan is back as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, better known as Ciri, the prophesied Child of Elder Blood whose untapped powers make her vulnerable to pretty much every force on the Continent, from the Nilfgaardian Empire and Redanian monarchs to elves, mages, and monsters.

Season 3 sees her undergo somewhat of an identity crisis: is she the Cintran heiress? Is she a mage? Is she a Witcher? Speaking to Tudum about her character, Allan said: “Ciri does want to be able to learn magic. She’s [just] beginning to get frustrated because she feels hopeless at it. She doubts herself in every way.”

While we’ve seen Allan progress in the acting realm throughout the course of The Witcher, she’s also appeared in a number of other properties including The War of the Worlds, The Third Day, and Gunpowder Milkshake.

Jaskier: Joey Batey

Netflix

Joey Batey is back as Jaskier, the quick-witted, song-singing lothario and Geralt’s sidekick and admirer. As said in his character description: “Geralt has the bard Jaskier to thank for the song that haunts him every time he walks into a tavern.” The song, of course, being “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”.

Season 2 paved the way for the bard to develop as a character, and the same goes for his friendship with the eponymous monster-slayer. This continues in Season 3, and Jaskier also finally gets the LGBTQ+ storyline he deserves.

Batey’s acting resume features a number of TV series, including The White Queen, Whitechapel, Mount Pleasant, Strike, and Knightfall.

Tissaia: MyAnna Buring

Netflix

MyAnna Buring returns to The Witcher in its Season 3 cast as Tissaia, the headmistress of Aretuza Academy and the mentor to Yennefer. “A member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers, she and her lover, Vilgefortz, hope to start a new era for the organization,” says her character description.

Shoutout to Buring’s impeccable performance as Shel in Ben Wheatley’s Kill List, a movie that should be on your watch list if you have a love for all things dark. The same goes for The Descent, a film she stars in as Sam. A number of her other acting accolades include Downton Abbey, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Responder.

Vilgefortz of Roggeveen: Mahesh Jadu

Netflix

Mahesh Jadu returns as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen, the mysterious and charismatic mage who “together with Tissaia, his partner in love and politics, he’s trying to steer the Brotherhood in a new direction.”

Jadu rose to fame in the soap opera Neighbours, before making a name for himself in Netflix’s Marco Polo. He’s also starred in movies such as The Furnace, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, and Time Traveller.

Triss Merigold: Anna Shaffer

Netflix

Anna Shaffer reprises her role as Triss Merigold in The Witcher’s Season 3 cast. Triss is a legendary sorceress, a close ally of Geralt’s, and someone who has Ciri’s best interests at heart. Although she’s said to harbor romantic feelings for Geralt, she never lets it get in the way of their friendship, knowing his love lies with Yennefer.

Shaffer is arguably best known for playing Romilda Vane in the Harry Potter film series, except for fans of the UK soap opera Hollyoaks, who know her as Ruby Button.

Istredd: Royce Pierreson

Netflix

Royce Pierreson is back as Istredd, Yen’s first love. The pair fell for each other while in training at Aretuza, although it was not meant to be and they still remain friends. Now, Istredd’s focus is on researching the mysterious monoliths.

Pierreson has proved his acting chops in a wide range of shows and movies over the years, from Line of Duty and Wanderlust to Judy and Spectral.

Stregobor: Lars Mikkelsen

Netflix

Lars Mikkelsen returns as Stregobor, a powerful old wizard whose questionable and very outdated beliefs such as “women shouldn’t be trusted to use magic or that elves shouldn’t exist” leave viewers wondering whether he’s good or bad.

Mikkelsen is famously the voice of Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars: Rebels, and is set to play the live-action iteration of the character in Ahsoka. He’s also starred in Forhøret, The Kingdom, Devils, Borgen, and Ride Upon the Storm, to name a few.

Cahir: Eamon Farren

Netflix

Eamon Farren is reprising his role as Cahir, a knight from the Nilfgaardian Empire and one of many in search for Ciri. He’s had a number of narrow escapes in the past, and Season 3 will see his “loyalties be tested” as he “continues his quest for power.”

Honorable mention to Farren’s portrayal of Richard Horne in the Twin Peaks revival. Other acting accolades include Chained, The Dig, Red Dog, and Winchester.

Fringilla Vigo: Mimî M. Khayisa

Netflix

Mimî M. Khayisa returns as Fringilla Vigo, the talented Aretuza graduate who is assigned to Nilfgaard. As described by Netflix, she’s the outcast sorceress, having “led Nilfgaardian troops to war and forged an alliance with Francesca, only to find herself betrayed once again by” Emhyr, aka The White Flame.

Khayisa has starred in numerous TV and film roles over the years, from Mr Selfridge and Rellik to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cinderella.

Emperor Emhyr: Bart Edwards

Netflix

Bart Edwards is back as Emperor Emhyr, aka Duny, aka The White Flame, aka Ciri’s dad – all of these aliases came together at the big reveal in the Season 2 finale. In the next chapter, he’s one of many on the hunt for Ciri.

Edwards previously took on roles in TV shows such as The Flatshare, Young Wallander, State of Happiness, UnREAL, and Peep Show.

Francesca Findabair: Mecia Simson

Netflix

Mecia Simson returns to The Witcher as Francesca Findabair in the Season 3 cast. The Elf leader hasn’t had the easiest time of it up until this point, and after losing her baby, she’s out for revenge.

Though Simson’s main role is The Witcher, she’s also starred in the short He Who Has It All and the TV adaptation of Brave New World.

Philippa Eilhart: Cassie Clare

Netflix

Cassie Clare is back as Philippa Eilhart, the devious and powerful mage whose alliances with King Vizimir and her partner in crime Dijkstra see her manipulating and plotting once more in Season 3.

Clare has shown off her acting chops in a variety of hit shows and films, from The Sandman and The Irregulars to Beauty and the Beast and Bulletproof 2.

Sigismund Dijkstra: Graham McTavish

Netflix

Of course, where would Philippa be without Sigismund Dijkstra, and vice-versa? Once again, Graham McTavish steps into the role as the Redanian Spymaster who has eyes everywhere on the Continent. “He’s King Vizimir’s most trusted adviser, and information is his greatest weapon,” notes Netflix.

McTavish is best known for his roles as Dougal Mackenzie in Outlander and Dwalin in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy. He’s also starred in the 2008 Rambo, Preacher, and Aquaman, to name a few.

Prince Radovid: Hugh Skinner

Netflix

Hugh Skinner plays Prince Radovid, King Vizimir’s brother who, despite his carefree image, “might surprise everyone with how incisive he can be in matters of politics.”

Skinner’s acting accomplishments include roles in Fleabag, The Windsors, Little Birds, Harlots, and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Rience: Sam Woolf

Netflix

Sam Woolf takes over from Chris Fulton as Rience in The Witcher Season 3 cast. Rience is the dangerous rogue mage who is being instructed by a mystery villain to hunt down Ciri – using any means possible.

Woolf has also appeared in The Power, Strike, Theodosia, and The Crown.

Sabrina Glevissig: Therica Wilson Read

Netflix

Therica Wilson Read returns as Sabrina Glevissig, a fiery mage and member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers.

The Witcher is Read’s most iconic role, although she has also starred in Coyote, Young Wallander, and Profile.

Dara: Wilson Mbomio

Netflix

Wilson Mbomio once again joins The Witcher cast as Dara, a young Elf boy and former friend of Ciri.

Mbomio’s other acting accolades include Hunter Street, Hetty Feather, and Jamillah and Aladdin.

That’s everything we know about The Witcher Season 3 cast. Check out the rest of our coverage here.