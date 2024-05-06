The Witcher star admits “dreading” Season 4 with Liam Hemsworth

The outcome of The Witcher Season 4 has everyone on edge as Liam Hemsworth took on the role of Geralt, with Freya Allen revealing she wasn’t excited about filming the season.

Season 4 of the Netflix series is underway with the cast having had their first table read. Freya Allen, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, and Liam Hemsworth looked like close friends and were all smiles. But a recent interview for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes had Allen (who plays Ciri) spilling the beans on what it was like returning to The Witcher Season 4 with Hemsworth.

“He’s lovely, really, really sweet, really, you know, grounded person. And I was dreading it for a while if I’m honest, but now I’m on it and we have, thank God, a great director starting us off, which has made it so much fun,” Allan said. “My storyline is, there’s so much great stuff to play. I’m actually quite happy.”

Since the start of The Witcher series franchise, Henry Cavill had become the epitome of Geralt of Rivia from the original books and video games. The actor often shared his enthusiasm for seeing the series through until the end as the famed monster hunter.

But, in 2022, Cavill made the announcement that he was hanging up his sword and exiting the series for good. The role then passed to Hemsworth, who didn’t have many fans convinced. It led to a lot of backlash on Netflix and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Many were concerned that the dynamic and chemistry between the cast would be off.

As Season 4 now filming, many are still unsure if it will be a hit. Despite Hemsworth proving he’s hard at work in the gym to build the right physique for the character.

Executive producer Tomek Baginski revealed to Express Online, “One thing I can tell is I’ve already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup. And in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome.”

Fans can only hope that Hemsworth fills the shoes left behind by Cavill. Variety reported he will return as Geralt for the fifth and final season of The Witcher.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix, with news on other franchise series spin-offs no longer in the works.