Where is The Witcher Season 3 filmed? Setting and filming locations

The Witcher Season 3 sees more stunning settings serving as the backdrop to its rich narrative – although the various regions of the Continent are fictional, they were filmed in real-life places, so here’s a breakdown of the third chapter’s filming locations.

Season 3 Vol 1 of The Witcher arrived this week, news that is bittersweet for the fans as Henry Cavill prepares to depart the role of Geralt of Rivia for good. However, there’s a lot to celebrate too.

As we said in our review, the groundwork laid out in Seasons 1 & 2 really pays off in the latest chapter. “We are now able to fully comprehend the motives of each group, from Nilfgaard and its Elven allies to Dijkstra, Phillipa, and their murky ties to Redania.”

With so much world-hopping going on in the Netflix series, we’ve put together a guide detailing where the third installment is set and its main filming locations.

The Witcher Season 3 setting and filming locations

Season 3 is set in various locations throughout the fictional Continent of The Witcher universe, including Redenia, Nilfgaard, and Thanedd Island.

Speaking to Variety, The Witcher’s production and concept designer said: “What’s really fantastic is that with a project like The Witcher, you’re able to kind of continuously build on a visual language and bring more detail and sophistication to it.

“And I think that you see a lot of that in Season 3, we see more of the worlds, we see different parts of the world. We recognize things that we’ve maybe established before, you know, Cintra, Redania, etc, but we’re seeing different parts of it and maybe more detail.”

Below, you’ll find a list of various filming locations for The Witcher Season 3, from English lakes to Slovenian castles.

Epping Forest, England

The Strawberry Hill Ponds in Epping Forest, UK, became the backdrop to Belleteyn Festival, an event attended by Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer early on in Season 3.

Sharing images of the set in April 2022, Redanian Intelligence described how the pavilions “look like very fancy tents” and that there were “some other curious props like kegs, barrels, tables, etc and also braziers.”

There are various walks visitors can take throughout Epping Forest, which serves as a link between London and Essex, with paths from Warren Hill to Strawberry Hill Ponds. You can find out more about the trails and paths here.

Guildford Cathedral, England

In the shocking revelation at the end of The Witcher Season 2, we found out that Emperor Emhyr is actually the White Flame, and Ciri’s father.

In the new chapter, his Nilgaardian palace was shot at Guildford Cathedral in Surrey, England. This is far from the first time this grand church has been used by producers, having featured in everything from the classic 1979 horror The Omen to Netflix’s The Sandman.

Guildford Cathedral is open all year round – you can find out more about its various events here.

Virginia Water Lake, England

Creative Commons

While we’re on the topic of Surrey, a number of night shoots for The Witcher Season 3 took place at Virginia Water Lake on the border of Berkshire and Surrey. Its Cascade waterfalls and The Leptis Magna Ruins made it an ideal location for the show’s 13th century setting.

The lake is situated in Windsor Great Park, and is a popular destination for families, walkers, and wildlife lovers. If you’re interested in paying a visit, head here.

Jolly Farm, England

Farmlocations.co.uk

Jolly Farm in Kent, aka the Garden of England, was turned into a medieval tavern for scenes featured in The Witcher Season 3.

Describing what made it an ideal setting for the Netflix show, Kent Film Office said: “Jolly Farm has 250 acres of arable and pastoral farmland, ancient parkland and woodland, as well as multiple farm buildings, a historic untouched stable courtyard, vintage-packed farmhouse and quintessential English cottage.”

The rural estate is available for hire for filming and photoshoots, with more information available on this link.

Three Cliffs Bay, Wales

Creative Commons

Three Cliffs Bay in Swansea, Wales, was chosen as the setting for Thanedd Island, the home of Aretuza Academy and one of the most important locations in The Witcher Season 3.

The area features a beautiful, scenic beach with limestone cliffs, sand dunes, and salt marshes.

If you find yourself in that area of the world, Three Cliffs Bay is a highly recommended spot thanks to its natural beauty – you can find out more about its beach here and its holiday park here.

Nash Point Lighthouse, Wales

Creative Commons

Nash Point Lighthouse in South Wales was used as a port in The Witcher Season 3, which Geralt and Ciri head to before boarding a ship and facing a terrifying foe.

The lighthouse was built all the way back in 1832 to assist mariners, and its surrounding coast is a scenic location, filled with fossils, rock pools, rugged cliffs, and rock formations.

Those interested in visiting Nash Point and taking in the views can find out more via this link.

Laghi di Fusine, Italy

The Witcher Season 3 didn’t just stick to the UK, of course, with Italy’s Laghi di Fusine, translated as the Fusine Lakes, being one of the cast and crew’s first destinations.

This icy lake area was the backdrop of one of the numerous locations Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri used as a hideout spot from the various Continent forces who wanted to exploit the princess’s powerful Elder Blood.

Situated in the glacial region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, in north-eastern Italy, Laghi di Fusine is a beautiful and scenic part of the world – information on how to visit the area can be found on TripAdvisor.

Stara Baska, Croatia

Creative Commons

The trio also take refuge at a house by a lake, with the scenes being filmed at Beach Zala in Stara Baska, a village located on the island of Krk in Croatia.

Speaking to the Metro, Tudor Turiceanu, CEO of CasinoAlpha.com, said: “It’s great to see the production team making use of beautiful real-life locations, rather than relying entirely on CGI to recreate the show’s fantasy surroundings.

“While many locals will already be aware of these locations, popular shows such as The Witcher often help to provide a boost to the local economy from TV fans looking to get a taste of the show for themselves.”

The island’s beautiful sandy beaches and blue waters make it a popular holiday destination – for more info, head here.

Predjama Castle, Slovenia

Creative Commons

Many of the main cast members including a number of mage stars were spotted filming at the historic Predjama Castle in Slovenia, which is believed to be used as the backdrop for Season 3’s Vuilpanne Castle.

Predjama’s medieval fixture has been situated in the middle of a 123-meter-high cliff for more than 800 years, with its gothic style and rocky surroundings making it a dramatic and mysterious attraction.

You can find out more about the castle, its rich history, and how to visit on its website.

The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.