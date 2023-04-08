Ahsoka: Lars Mikkelsen is playing live-action Thrawn

Lars Mikkelsen is playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in forthcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka.

The Lucasfilm Studio Showcase launched the standalone Ahsoka show yesterday, with star Rosario Dawson taking to the stage to unveil a poster and introduce the first trailer. Which at the time of writing this article, has already received 7 million views on YouTube.

Fan favorite Grand Admiral Thrawn was introduced in that footage – if only from behind – while we also learned that the show would be launching in August.

Today, there was an hour dedicated to the series, with producers, directors, and stars participating in a panel where all was revealed, including the identity of the actor who will bring Thrawn to life onscreen.

Lars Mikkelsen is playing live-action Thrawn in Ahsoka

Yesterday, we learned that Thrawn would be appearing in Ahsoka, via the title character stating “Things have changed. I started hearing whispers about Thrawn’s return. As heir to the Empire.”

We only saw the character’s head from behind however. Today, the villain was revealed in all his blue glory. And the actor who is playing Gran Admiral Thrawn is Lars Mikkelsen!

Mikkelsen is best known for his work in Sherlock and The Killing, while he previously voiced Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels.

Another casting announcement was David Tennant returning to Star Wars to once again voice droid Huyang. The former Doctor Who star previously played the character in Season 5 of The Clone Wars.

Diana Lee Insonato is also reprising her role as Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth. A role she first played in The Mandalorian. Of her character, Insonato said: “She absolutely is very loyal to Grand Admiral Thrawn.”

Ray Stevenson plays Baylan Skoll, while Ivanna Sakno is Shin Hati, both of whom were glimpsed in the trailer. They are Elsbeth’s muscle and back-up.

Ahsoka will focus on search for Thrawn

While speaking at the panel, Rosario Dawson said that Ahsoka’s relationship with Ezra Bridger – played by Eman Esfandi – will be very important to the series, as will her search for Thrawn. Which sounds like it will form the backbone of the show’s plot.

Of her character’s search for the Admiral, Dawson said: “She really is driven by trying to do good and I think she recognises a threat that other people aren’t seeing.”

In additional Ahsoka news, Clone Wars composer Kevin Kiner is doing the score. While the directors helming Ashoka episodes are Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Pete Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa.

Ahsoka launches on Disney+ this August, while for more Star Wars Celebration coverage, head here.