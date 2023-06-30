The Witcher cast say Liam Hemsworth is “fresh and invigorating” as Geralt

Though many fans are devastated Henry Cavill is set to leave The Witcher after Season 3, the cast have said his replacement, Liam Hemsworth, is “fresh and invigorating” as Geralt.

Ever since Henry Cavill announced his departure from The Witcher last year, Season 3 of the Netflix series has been overshadowed by talk about the future of its lead character Geralt of Rivia.

While some threatened to boycott the series, others are excited to see him bring his charisma to the third chapter. And there’s been plenty of intrigue about Liam Hemsworth after he was revealed to be Cavill’s replacement for future seasons.

Although the cast can’t give too much away at this stage, they’ve shared their excitement about Cavill passing the baton to The Hunger Games star.

The Witcher cast: Liam Hemsworth is “fresh and invigorating” as Geralt

Dexerto caught up with a number of The Witcher cast members ahead of the release of Season 3 Vol 1, including Jaskier star Joey Batey, who said Liam Hemsworth brings something “fresh and invigorating” to the role of Geralt.

When asked if he’s excited about working with Hemsworth, Batey replied: “Yeah, very excited. I’ve seen a few of his makeup tests, but we’re not going to tell you much about it.” However, he did reveal: “He’s going to bring something so fresh and invigorating to the role, and yeah, can’t wait.”

We also received insights from MyAnna Buring, who plays Tissaia, the headmistress of Aretuza Academy and a powerful mage. “I just feel huge gratitude that he’s [Cavill] set that up, and huge, huge excitement that Liam’s going to take it over,” she told us. “I think it will be really, really fun.”

Sabrina Glevissig star Therica Wilson Read expressed similar excitement, stating: “It’s amazing having Liam on. I think he’s going to be a fresh new Geralt, and that’s really exciting.”

