The Witcher Season 3 will be a “heroic sendoff” for Henry Cavill

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The Witcher Season 3 wasn’t planned as a departure for Henry Cavill – however, with the actor leaving the series, they’re giving him a “heroic sendoff.”

Henry Cavill made his debut as Geralt of Rivia in 2019, winning the hearts of Witcher fans throughout the first season and into the second. While the Netflix show hasn’t always been received warmly, his performance is acclaimed.

Unfortunately, the series is preparing to bid farewell to Cavill, as he’ll be leaving the show following Season 3 and handing the reins of Roach over to Liam Hemsworth.

The news was met with outrage and sadness from fans, who believe Cavill “deserved better” especially after the back-and-forth with Superman – but his final season will give him the sendoff he deserves.

Article continues after ad

The Witcher Season 3 will “honor” Henry Cavill

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the release of The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel set thousands of years before Geralt, showrunner Lauren Hissrich spoke about her plans for Season 3.

“Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately,” she said.

Season 3 is set to adapt parts of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Time of Contempt, the fourth book in The Witcher series, and it’ll be especially loyal to the source material.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“What is so interesting is that Season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books,” Hissrich continued.

Article continues after ad

“Obviously, we can’t do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There’s so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books.

“Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that.

“Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in Season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Article continues after ad

You can find out more about The Witcher Season 3 here and The Witcher: Blood Origin here.