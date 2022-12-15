The Witcher 3 alternative looks: Netflix Dandelion appearance, Nilfgaardian Armor & more

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

The Witcher 3 next-gen update is finally here and many players will be be wanting to unlock the alternative looks for Ciri, Yennefer, Triss, and Dandelion.

The Witcher 3 offers alternate looks for a number of the game’s characters, which can help make your next-gen update playthrough even more special. To make matters even better, fans of The Witcher Netflix show can even unlock alternate outfits for Dandelion and the Nilfgaardian soldiers.

These two alternative looks were added as part of The Witcher 3 next-gen update, which has improved the game’s graphics for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

So, if you wish to know how The Witcher 3 alternative skins look for Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, Triss, and Dandelion or want to know how you can unlock them all, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Alternative Dandelion appearance in The Witcher 3

CD Projekt RED The Witcher 3 next-gen update has added Dandelion’s Netflix outfit.

As part of The Witcher 3 next-gen update, the developers have added an alternative Dandelion appearance that can be equipped. The new outfit switches Dandelion’s purple ensemble out for the green tunic worn by Jaskier/Dandelion in the Netflix show.

If that wasn’t enough, Dandelion’s face and hairstyle have been changed to one that is closer to how he was portrayed in the Netflix production. So, if you wish to Toss a Coin to your Witcher, then be sure to equip this skin.

Alternative Ciri appearance in The Witcher 3

CD Projekt RED Ciri’s alternate look gives her some added armor.

The alternate look for Ciri is an outfit that was inspired by the latest fashion in Zerrikania. Ciri sports a chainmail vest and ornate shoulder pads with a unique golden pattern.

This look is a little more extravagant and certainly befitting of the princess of Cintra and time-traveling Witcher.

Alternative Yennefer appearance in The Witcher 3

Yennefer has ditched the trousers and instead sported a black cloak, which has been contrasted by green feathers and a dark teal top. The brown leather waistcoat and black scarf have also been added to help round off the outfit.

Alternative Triss appearance in The Witcher 3

CD Projekt RED The Triss alternate skin sees the mage where an elegant robe.

Triss Merigold’s alternative appearance in The Witcher 3 sees the fiery mage adorned in an elegant green and gold robe, which features a tree branch pattern that flows from top to bottom.

Alternative Nilfgaardian armor

While the Netflix Witcher series’ portrayal of the Nilfgaardian armor set may have proven divisive, the developers have added it to the game. In fact, The Witcher 3 next-gen update enables players to see this armor in all its wrinkly glory.

It may not be a fan favorite but for those that wish to mix and shake things up on a new playthrough, the option to do so is there.

