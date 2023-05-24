Why The Witcher wasn’t canceled after Henry Cavill exit

As Henry Cavill is set to make his exit from The Witcher at the end of Season 3, the show’s creator revealed why the show isn’t ending after his departure.

It’s always tough when your favorite lead actor leaves a role they were basically born to play. Whether it’s Nina Dobrev in The Vampire Diaries or Steve Carell in The Office, no one wants to their favorite go on without its star lead.

So, when Henry Cavill announced that he would be leaving The Witcher after its upcoming third season, fans wondered why the show would go on without as he is the main reason people tune in. It’s incredibly hard to picture the world of the Continent without Cavill.

However, the reason why the show wasn’t cancelled after his announcement has been revealed through The Witcher’s showrunner. Here’s everything we know about why The Witcher wasn’t cancelled after Cavill’s exit.

The Witcher “has too many stories” to tell past Cavill’s

In an interview with Total Film Magazine, Witcher creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explained her decision to keep the show going after Cavill leaves stating, “I mean, we had the choice to have Geralt exit and to end the show. [But] that’s not something that we were willing to do. There’s just too many stories left to tell.”

Netflix

Hissrich also explained that replacing Cavill’s character Geralt with another Witcher wasn’t as an option as they “be going fully away from the books, and [she didn’t] think that’s what anyone wanted either.”

Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth at the start of the show’s fourth season and Hissrich expressed her excitement for him to come aboard in the same interview stating, “He’s got enormous shoes to fill, but also has a lot of energy and a lot of excitement for it. It’s obviously a brand-new chapter for us. And there’s a lot of feelings involved. But at the end of the day, we love what we’re doing. So we’re gonna keep going.”

It will be interesting to see Hemsworth’s take on Geralt as Cavill was pretty spectacular in the role, mostly because he was incredibly invested in the world both on and off screen. But, no one should count Hemsworth out as he does have some experience playing a hunky hero due to his time in The Hunger Games franchise. Fans will just have to wait and see if he’s worthy enough for the title of Witcher.

The Witcher Season 3 premieres June 29 on Netflix. You can check out more of our Netflix coverage in the hubs below:

