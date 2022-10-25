Ms. Marvel director’s Star Wars movie set after Rise of Skywalker events

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

Details are emerging about a new Star Wars project in development, including when the movie will be set, and a potential release date.

We haven’t had a Star Wars movie since the release of the poorly-received Rise of Skywalker, with Lucasfilm and Disney instead concentrating on TV, through the likes of streaming series’ The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor.

But this week the trades have been reporting on a new film in development, with Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set to helm.

Damon Lindelof – the writer-producer responsible for Lost and The Leftovers – has apparently been working on the project for months, and this could be the next Star Wars movie to hit cinemas.

Who is writing the new Star Wars movie?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lindelof assembled a writer’s room after this year’s Star Wars Celebration to break potential plots.

The two-week session in July featured Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven), Rayna McLendon (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Andy Greenwald (Briarpatch), and maybe even Dave Filoni (pretty much every Star Wars project).

Lidelof then got working on the script with Justin Britt-Gibson, who was an executive story editor on The Strain, and wrote episodes of The Counterpart.

When will the new movie be set?

Although not a continuation of the Skywalker saga, the new film will take place after the events of that movie. Though not too fare in the future, as THR believes characters from the most recent trilogy could appear.

The film is also planned as a standalone story, though “success could lead to more movies.”

There’s no word yet on a specific start date, but the outlet states that “December 25 is the earliest date Disney has carved out on its calendar for a Star Wars feature.”

Until then you'll just have to make do with Andor