The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 has arrived, bringing with it even more monsters for Geralt and co to contend with – while fans might have their favorites picked out, what about the cast? Read on to find out.

When the first half of The Witcher’s third chapter dropped on Netflix last month, we got to see Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri back together – which would have been fine were it not for the fact that the entire Continent is after the Princess of Cintra.

Article continues after ad

It’s no surprise that Geralt has had to fight a lot of monsters along the way, but Season 3 also sees Ciri putting her Witcher training to good use, even defeating an Aeschna sea creature solo by using her smarts and strength.

But the Aeschna is just the tip of the iceberg, with plenty of scary and sinister monsters and villains to take note of. Just ask the stars of The Witcher, who shared their opinions on the most disturbing big bads of the third chapter. Just in cast you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, spoilers ahead for The Witcher Season 3 Part 1.

Article continues after ad

The Witcher cast reveal the scariest monsters in Season 3

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto ahead of the release of Season 3, Ciri and Yennefer stars Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra were both in agreement about the scariest creature of Season 3: the flesh monster.

“The flesh monster actually did disturb me,” Allan told us, while Chalotra added: “Yeah that’s very disturbing… I’m more disturbed at how, where that came from: the mind, you know, that’s quite a thing to see.”

For those not in the know, the flesh monster is a mage-created creature made up of the bodies of tormented girls who were experimented on. In Season 3 Episode 2, Geralt heads to Vuilpanne Castle where he makes the horrifying discovery, finding three girls’ heads attached to long, fleshy fibers.

Article continues after ad

Netflix The flesh monster is pure nightmare fuel

As they call out for help, the flesh monster appears – a horrifying, spider-like creature made up of a mass of body parts. What makes it even more disturbing is that the young sorceresses who were used for the experiments are still conscious and connected, meaning they feel pain as Geralt plunges his sword into the beast.

The flesh monster came to life thanks to a smart blend of real stunt performers and CGI trickery, something Jaskier star Joey Batey elaborated on in the interview.

Article continues after ad

“So with the flesh monster in particular, the performers were there and had a lot of the prosthetics on them, but then the rest of it was created around it and in post production,” he explained.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“So the performers and the actors and the stunt actors were there giving everything, and then poor Henry’s [Cavill] fighting against all the stunt people in the lycra suits.

“But we only ever get to see it realized when everyone else does, really. So it’s kind of a perfect combination. You get to work with the talent and then get to see even more talent added to it in post production.”

Article continues after ad

As for MyAnna Buring and Therica Wilson-Read – who play Tissaia and Sabrina, respectively – their view is that the scariest monster in The Witcher Season 3 isn’t even a monster at all.

“Vilgefortz,” said Buring, to which Wilson-Read added: “Yeah, a human.”

Their response makes sense, given Vilgefortz was revealed to be a villain this whole time, pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes up until this point.

Netflix Vilgefortz is revealed to be the real villain

Buring went on to say that what makes him a true monster is “the ultimate betrayal and the extraordinary depths he’s gone to mask his true intentions, how he’s played so many people in order to fulfill what he feels is his higher purpose, and the lives he’s willing to destroy in order to achieve that.”

Article continues after ad

“It feels like we’ve been on such a journey with him,” added Wilson-Read. “In Season 1, you really do feel like he’s part of your family and that he’s fighting your corner.

“And his betrayal comes at the same time as just absolute destruction and losing so many people that you love, so it makes it even worse. It’s not just the betrayal of him; it’s catastrophic results.”

The Witcher Season 3 is available to stream in full on Netflix now. You can check out our other coverage below: