How many Twilight movies are there?

Stephanie Meyer’s vampire series Twilight was adapted in 2008, but how many movies are in the series? Here’s your guide to the entire movie series.

It may be hard to believe, but it’s been almost 20 years since the world was first introduced to Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, and the gloomy world of Twilight.

The book series, first published in 2005, follows Bella, a normal teenage girl, as she meets and fall in love with Edward, a vampire. The books were so incredibly popular that it was then turned into a movie three years later in 2008 and starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Article continues after ad

The movie franchise grossed over $3.4 billion worldwide and made the entire cast household names. But, how many films are in the series? Read on to find out!

How many movies are in the Twilight franchise?

There are five movies in the Twilight movie franchise. The films came out between 2008 to 2012.

Below you can find the Twilight movies in release order, alongside the directors and writers respectively:

Twilight (2008) — Catherine Hardwicke, Melissa Rosenberg

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) — Chris Weitz, Melissa Rosenberg

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) — David Slade, Melissa Rosenberg

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) — Bill Condon, Melissa Rosenberg

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) — Bill Condon, Melissa Rosenberg

While Stephanie Meyers only wrote four books, the last book was split into two films, which was also done by the Harry Potter and Hunger Games franchise.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch all Twilight movies on streaming

Most of the Twilight movies are currently streaming through Peacock and the first movie is available on Hulu.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you don’t have these platforms, you can also rent the Twilight films are also available to rent via Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

You can check out our other TV and Movie hubs below:

Article continues after ad

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Mission: Impossible 7 | Barbie | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2