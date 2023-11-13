The Marvels powers switching explained

The most exciting aspects of The Marvels was the main trio of characters switching powers, but fans want to know why it happened.

Despite some shaky reviews during their Thursday previews, The Marvels is currently the number one movie in the world with some glowing reviews.

The film follows the trio of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel as they work to untangle their powers and stop a world-ending threat.

However, a lot of fans are wondering how the trio’s powers got entangled and why they’re connected by this phenomenon. Here’s everything we know.

Article continues after ad

Why did The Marvels start switching powers?

The Marvels start switching powers after Captain Marvel and Rambeau come into contact with different jump point anomalies.

Article continues after ad

Captain Marvel comes into contact with one point near the Quantum Band after arriving on the scene where Dar-Benn, the movie’s villain, just left the planet.

Rambeau comes into contact with a separate jump point found outside of the S.A.B.E.R. space station.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Once the two women touch the energy points, they switch places with Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) as her bangle is connected to the Quantum Band so it allows her to teleport with the other two members of the Marvels.

Article continues after ad

As Rambeau later explains to Ms. Marvel’s family, the trio share the same kind of powers as they can all harness cosmic energy in various degrees and in different ways, but that one through line connects them.

Article continues after ad

Once they touched the energy near the Quantum Band, their powers became entangled so they couldn’t use any of it without switching places against their will.

It’s only when Dar-Benn tries to use both her and Ms. Marvel’s bangles to tear open another hole in space do the trio’s powers untangle as the overwhelming surge of energy sets everything back where it belongs between them.

Article continues after ad

For more on The Marvels, head here, or click on the below articles: