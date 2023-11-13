The Marvels powers switching explained
The most exciting aspects of The Marvels was the main trio of characters switching powers, but fans want to know why it happened.
Despite some shaky reviews during their Thursday previews, The Marvels is currently the number one movie in the world with some glowing reviews.
The film follows the trio of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel as they work to untangle their powers and stop a world-ending threat.
However, a lot of fans are wondering how the trio’s powers got entangled and why they’re connected by this phenomenon. Here’s everything we know.
Why did The Marvels start switching powers?
The Marvels start switching powers after Captain Marvel and Rambeau come into contact with different jump point anomalies.
Captain Marvel comes into contact with one point near the Quantum Band after arriving on the scene where Dar-Benn, the movie’s villain, just left the planet.
Rambeau comes into contact with a separate jump point found outside of the S.A.B.E.R. space station.
Once the two women touch the energy points, they switch places with Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) as her bangle is connected to the Quantum Band so it allows her to teleport with the other two members of the Marvels.
As Rambeau later explains to Ms. Marvel’s family, the trio share the same kind of powers as they can all harness cosmic energy in various degrees and in different ways, but that one through line connects them.
Once they touched the energy near the Quantum Band, their powers became entangled so they couldn’t use any of it without switching places against their will.
It’s only when Dar-Benn tries to use both her and Ms. Marvel’s bangles to tear open another hole in space do the trio’s powers untangle as the overwhelming surge of energy sets everything back where it belongs between them.
For more on The Marvels, head here, or click on the below articles:
- The Marvels review
- Runtime explained
- Who is Prince Yan?
- Valkyrie cameo explained
- When does the movie take place in the MCU?
- Is The Marvels setting up Secret Wars?
- What is a Flerken?
- How The Marvels star Park Seo-joon got his MCU role
- Cast and characters
- Who is Dar-Benn?
- The Marvels is a sequel to multiple properties
- Spoilers leak all over social media
- How much has The Marvels made?
- First reactions are in
- Massive Marvels cameo explained
- Does The Marvels have a post-credits scene?
- How many post-credits scenes?
- What are the Nega-Bands?
- Rotten Tomatoes score
- Ending explained
- Is The Marvels streaming on Disney+?
- Post-credits scene explained