The Full Monty series: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

The Full Monty is returning, with the cast of the comedy classic reuniting for a series on Disney+ and Hulu. Here’s everything we know about the belated sequel, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

The Full Monty is one of the most successful British comedies of all-time. Released in 1997, the film followed the efforts of a group of unemployed steel workers to become strippers.

Mixing humor with drama, The Full Monty had audiences laughing and crying in equal measure, and became a box office phenomenon, earning more than $250 million worldwide, from a budget of just $3.5 million.

So it’s no shock that a sequel is happening, just a surprise that it’s taken this long. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Full Monty.

The Full Monty starts streaming on June 14, 2023. The series consists of eight, 60-minute episodes, which will drop weekly on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US.

Of the belated sequel, writer, creator, and executive producer Simon Beaufoy said in a statement: “It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, seven Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives.”

While co-writer and executive producer Alice Nutter added: “Entering the Monty world, where community, friends, and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on.”

The Full Monty trailer

The Full Monty just launched a trailer, which can be viewed below…

The footage finds the beloved characters having their ups and downs, and trying to make up for lost time with friends and family. There’s no evidence of any stripping in the show, but don’t rule it out!

The Full Monty cast: Who’s in it?

This is a list of returning cast, and actors who are new to the ensemble.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Returning cast:

Robert Carlyle as Gaz

Mark Addy as Dave

Lesley Sharp as Jean

Paul Barber as Horse

Steve Huison as Lomper

Wim Snape as Nathan

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald

Hugo Speer won’t be reprising his role as Guy, due to allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which the actor has since denied.

New cast:

Paul Clayton as Dennis

Talitha Wing as Destiny

Miles Jupp as Darren

Sophie Stanton as Hetty

Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Dilip

Dominic Sharkey as Cal

Natalie Davies as Tabani

Aiden Cook stars as Twiglet

Tupele Dorgu as Yaz

The Full Monty cast: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the TV sequel: “The Full Monty gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons, and one very unconventional hostage situation. Gaz might be older but he’s no wiser, and best mate Dave refuses to get sucked into any more of his antics. But when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend.”

The Full Monty returns on June 14. Before then, you can check out the below TV and Movie previews…

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Fast X | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | The Flash | Indiana Jones 5 | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | The Night Agent Season 2