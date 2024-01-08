Following the Golden Globes 2024, a Netflix property has received plenty of buzz: Beef. But is it a movie on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

Between the final season of Succession, the debut of The Last of Us, and the Barbenheimer phenomenon, it’s safe to say 2023 was a great year for TV and film.

With the awards season well and truly underway, this weekend saw a number of these titles and their actors winning big at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

While Netflix managed to bag itself five trophies, it was Beef that stole the show. So, here’s what you need to know about if there’s a Beef movie on Netflix.

Is there a Beef movie on Netflix?

No, there isn’t a Beef movie on Netflix. But there is a 10-episode season that is streaming on the platform right now.

Beef Season 1 arrived on Netflix in April 2023, where it quickly rose the ranks in the top 10 chart at the time. The series earned widespread acclaim too, marked by its victory at this year’s Golden Globes where it won in all three categories it was nominated.

As well as bagging the accolade for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for TV, lead stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun each took home respective awards for best performance by an actress and actor in a limited series.

So while there’s no Beef movie – and no plans for one at the time of writing – there is a full season to get stuck into if you haven’t yet (or revisit if you have).

Although it’s described as a limited series, there’s room for a Season 2, according to creator Lee Sung Jin – even if that means bringing it back as an anthology show.

Speaking backstage at the Golden Globes, Jin told Deadline: “We always pitched the season to buyers as an anthology series. There was always going to be new characters.

“Whether it stays limited or turns as an anthology or we continue existing, that’s really up to Netflix. But whatever they decide, I’m definitely ready.”

Beef (the show) is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can read more about the series below: