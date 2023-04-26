How long is the runtime for The Flash? The DC speedster’s solo movie is fast-approaching cinemas, so here’s what we know about the film’s runtime.

After decades of development, delays, and other problems, Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie is nearly here – and unlike The Rock, it looks like it may actually change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe.

It’s set to follow Barry Allen getting into mischief; more specifically, he causes all sorts of problems by traveling back in time to save his mother, splintering the universe and trapping him in an alternate reality that threatens the very fabric of the future.

With the movie due to hit cinemas in less than two months, fans will likely be wondering: how long is The Flash runtime?

The Flash runtime: How long is it?

The Flash is believed to have a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes).

The movie, which is among the final DCEU entries and expected to shepherd in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s incoming reboot, screened for the first time at CinemaCon on April 25. The showing was scheduled for between 4:45pm and 7:15pm, suggesting a 2.5-hour runtime.

This also comes after KC Walsh, a notable scooper, reported a “2:30” runtime earlier this month.

If you want to see how it compares to the rest of the DCEU, here’s a comprehensive list of every movie in the franchise and their runtimes:

Man of Steel – 143 minutes

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 152 minutes

Suicide Squad – 123 minutes

Wonder Woman – 141 minutes

Justice League – 120 minutes

Aquaman – 143 minutes

Shazam! – 132 minutes

Birds of Prey – 109 minutes

Wonder Woman 1984 – 151 minutes

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 242 minutes

The Suicide Squad – 132 minutes

Black Adam – 125 minutes

Shazam Fury of the Gods – 130 minutes

If you include Peacemaker, all eight episodes in Season 1 amount to 343 minutes.

So, if you want to binge the entire franchise in its current form when The Flash is released, it would take 2,336 minutes – that’s nearly 39 hours.

The Flash hits cinemas on June 15 in the UK and June 16 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and check out the rest of our coverage here.