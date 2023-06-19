The Flash box office: What has it made?

The Flash sped into cinemas worldwide at the weekend with big expectations surrounding its box office. So what did the superhero movie make?

With a budget north of $200 million, and huge marketing costs on top of that, The Flash needs to gross a fortune to break even.

Factors in its favor include the return of Michael Keaton’s beloved Batman, the introduction of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, and a bunch of unexpected cameos that should excite comic book fans of all ages.

But the production has also been troubled, and delayed multiple times due to star Ezra Miller’s many run-ins with the law. So how did the movie do?

The Flash box office: How much has it made?

The Flash grossed $55 million in US cinemas over the weekend, which is well below expectations for a film of that budget and size.

All is not lost. With Variety pointing to previous superhero movies that had soft openings, then blossomed into blockbusters. Citing 2015’s Ant-Man ($57 million weekend, $519 million total), and 2018’s Aquaman ($67 million weekend, $1.15 billion total).

The Flash also has a clear week ahead, with next blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny not hitting until June 30, 2023. But with a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 66% – and a deeply average ‘B’ CinemaScore from opening weekend crowds – word-of-mouth is unlikely to be good. Meaning Flash might struggle to build on that opening weekend.

Flash flounders globally

The Flash also failed to ignite the international box office, taking $75 million from $78 markets. Giving the film a global total of $139 million.

Variety compares the haul to previous DC movie Black Adam. That opened to $67 million and failed to pass $400 million, making a loss for the company, and killing a potential franchise stone dead.

The Flash comes hot-on-the-heels of another DC failure – Shazam: Fury of the Gods. But their projects comes thick and fast this year, with Blue Beetle and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom also releasing in 2023, so there’s still time for Warner Bros to turn a superhero profit.

