Gen V budget: How much did it cost?

Gen V gives us another action-packed look at the world of The Boys, though this time through the lens of university students. But exactly how much did it all cost to make? Here’s what we know about the show’s budget.

After years of The Seven and The Boys hogging the spotlight, Prime Video is now bringing a batch of new Supes to the mix thanks to the Gen V spinoff.

Here we meet all sorts of aspiring heroes and get to see them come to grips with their powers long before they’re established names. But as you might expect, it’s just as chaotic and over the top as its mainline counterpart.

So with that in mind, just how expensive was Gen V to make? Here’s what we know about the show’s budget early on.

Prime Video Gen V’s budget likely isn’t quite at the same level as the latest season of The Boys.

How much did the Gen V budget cost?

An exact budget for each episode of Gen V has yet to be revealed.

We currently don’t have even a rough ballpark figure on how much the full season may have cost to produce.

Our only confirmed intel on the franchise to date is the simple fact Season 1 of The Boys cost a reported $11.2 million per episode, and future seasons have seen a budget increase from there. Though exactly where the latest productions fall on the balance sheet remains unclear.

As a result, there’s no telling for certain how expensive Gen V was per episode, and thus, the full Season 1 cost along with it. We’ll just have to wait and see if Amazon ever opts to disclose the budget for this hotly anticipated spinoff.

The official synopsis for Gen V reads: “Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements.”

We’ll be sure to update you here should any further information surface on Gen V’s budget. In the meantime, you can check out the rest of our coverage here.