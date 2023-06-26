The Flash box office woes continue as second weekend hits record low for DC

The second box office weekend for The Flash spells disaster for the newest DC movie, with the movie now making history as the worst second weekend box office numbers for DC ever.

The Flash was set to restart the whole DC cinematic universe and kickstart a new wave of heroes, villains and projects for the comic book company. However, early Box Office numbers for the movie are less promising. The first weekend of the movie was unable to really blow people away, coming in close with Pixar’s Elemental, the worst box office debut for the company in modern history.

As well as this, the opening weekend failed to outperform even some of the most slammed DC projects of recent years, with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie still managing to bring in more money during its opening weekend in theatres.

And while DC may have been hoping that the second weekend would big up for The Flash, the reality is exactly the opposite. The Flash was only able to bring in 26.6 million at the global box office during its second weekend.

What’s more, these numbers now make history for The Flash for now having the worst second weekend box office of any DC movie in history. Not exactly the booming start that Warner Bros. may have been hoping for.

The Flash once again fails to perform at the box office and makes DC history

Warner Bros. The Flash has failed to perform at the Box Office after 2 full weekends

However, it is unclear why the movie has been unable to connect with audiences thus far. While the movie has many cameos and shock appearances, the controversy surrounding star Ezra Miller has put many people off the project.

Contributing to this is also that, as a consequence of Miller’s recent string of alleged violence and abuse, the actor has done very little press for their movie in the lead up.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.