The Flash opening weekend box office numbers worse than Black Adam

DC’s newest film, The Flash, has finally released in theatres and despite receiving mostly positive reviews, the movie’s opening box office numbers are even worse than the universally panned Black Adam movie that released at the end of 2022.

The DC universe has had a shaky few years. With both Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods underperforming massively at the box office, the new Flash film has become a sort of last stand.

Both in terms of showing that their products can bring in big revenue at the box office but also that this new direction that James Gunn and Peter Safran have will be successful. After all, The Flash is set to completely reset the timeline, bringing in new characters, some iconic cameos but also setting up the future of the whole DCEU.

However, the opening box office numbers for the movie present a major cause for concern, Despite some critics hailing it as the best DC movie of all time, fans and audiences seem less excited to make the trip to the cinema and experience the movie for themselves.

DC The Flash is set to reset the whole timeline of the DCEU.

According to measurement film Comscore and as reported by The Los Angeles Times, The Flash only made $55.1 million at the domestic box office and globally brought that total up to $130.1 million.

Therefore, The Flash has had a worse opening weekend at the box office than Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam solo film which recorded $67 million domestically in its opening weekend.

The Flash fails to deliver at the box office during opening weekend

Shazam! Fury of the Gods launched at $30.5 million in March, while Black Adam made $67 million in October. While these numbers aren’t necessarily complete failures, they are nothing compared to the 100 million plus opening weekends that many Marvel products have consistently hit over the years of the MCU.

While it is unclear why audiences are not jumping at the chance to see The Flash, the controversy surrounding leading actor Ezra Miller could be playing a major factor. Over the past year, Miller has faced multiple charges of assault and they have been almost completely left out of the press junket and pre-release interviews as a result.

Time will tell if The Flash is able to pick up momentum at the box office. However, this disappointing opening weekend is likely not what Warner Bros. and DC were hoping for from the film that is set to reset and reboot their entire franchise.

