Is The Christmas Chronicles 3 happening on Netflix?

The Christmas Chronicles 3 is at the top of Netflix subscribers’ wish list – but will it ever happen? Here’s what we know.

In the echelon of big-screen Santas, there are some top contenders: The Santa Clauses aside, Tim Allen is a long-held favorite; Ed Asner made for a curt, jolly Santa in Elf; and for those who prefer the crude and violent, there’s Billy Bob Thornton and David Harbour.

Kurt Russell ho-ho-hopped straight to the top of the list with The Christmas Chronicles, Netflix’s 2018 festive smash-hit starring legendary actor as Kris Kringle himself. He returned two years later for The Christmas Chronicles 2.

So, where is The Christmas Chronicles 3, and is it happening? Here’s what we know.

Is there going to be a Christmas Chronicles 3?

The short answer: no, The Christmas Chronicles 3 hasn’t been announced by Netflix at this time – but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future.

Kurt Russell has never been a big sequels guy, with the exception of Escape from LA, The Christmas Chronicles 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (although he debuted in the MCU in that film, so it doesn’t really count).

However, he seemed open to returning as Santa in an interview with The New York Times. “I’ve never been big on sequels, but that was 50, 40, 30 years ago. Now sequels aren’t even sequels anymore. We’ve just cyclically found our way around to making television. You go to the movies and you’re seeing television because there’s a serial aspect to it,” he said.

In an interview with Comic Book, director Chis Columbus hinted at a third film while discussing the themes of The Christmas Chronicles 2.

He said: “There’s a poignant moment in the movie where they’re watching the kids making snow angels, and Mrs. Claus says, ‘It’s so nice to have real children in the village again.’ But you’re like, ‘We never explain why she feels that way. There’s some sort of hidden, slightly dark, melancholy thing in their past that we don’t know about.’

“And I love the fact that we don’t deal with it in this movie. It’s in some of the notes that Kurt wrote. We know what it is. Maybe it connects if we’re lucky enough to do a third.

“It’s interesting because right now I can’t even think about what the third potential movie could be. But we’re certainly set up to open up this world even more.”

We’ll update this article upon further announcements. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Netflix hubs below:

