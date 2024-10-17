Tell Me Lies creator explains why major character won’t return for Season 3

Tell Me Lies Season 3 still hasn’t been announced, but if it goes ahead, don’t expect to see this star reprise their role.

Sadly, there’s no Tell Me Lies Episode 9 to look forward to. We’ll just need to sit and wait after that brutal cliffhanger; what will Bree say to Lucy after finding out she slept with Evan on her wedding day?

The Season 2 finale was eventful (and upsetting): Lucy and Stephen slept together, Leo beat Stephen to a pulp, Marianne told Bree the truth about their relationship, and that’s before we get to what happened to Drew.

We still need Tell Me Lies Season 3 to finish the story, but according to the show’s creator Meghan Oppenheimer, one actor won’t be coming back: Tom Ellis, who played Oliver, Marianne’s partner.

Speaking to Variety, Oppenheimer was asked if she expected Ellis to return for another season. “I don’t think so. I think Tom was just wanting to do one season. I think that we wrapped up his storyline in a way that really worked for me,” she said.

In the last episode of the second season, Bree found out Oliver and Marianne were in an open relationship. “You don’t get to f**k me like an adult and then talk to me like a child,” she told him, but the couple were nonplussed by her anger, and it seems like she’ll simply need to move on.

“I don’t know where else we would go after that with him. I think we could bring Marianne back, maybe. There’s a lot more story to tell with her. But I think we kind of learned that Oliver is so broken and hollow by the end of this season that I’m ready for Bree to be done with him,” Oppenheimer explained.

If Season 3 happens, expect a time jump and more episodes in the present day. “I think by the third season, we will still have some 2008 because there’s stuff that we have to wrap up there,” the creator said.

“But I think it would be a little bit shifted in the sense that there will probably be more 2015 than 2008.”

Tell Me Lies Seasons 1-2 are available on Hulu and Disney Plus now. In the meantime, find another binge-worthy show to watch and check out other TV shows streaming this month.