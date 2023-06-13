With Superman and Lois in its third season, fans might be wondering: when is Season 3 Episode 12 out? We’ve got the answer.

Telling the story of one of DC’s most iconic couples, The CW’s Superman and Lois series sees Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprise their roles as the Man of Steel and Lois Lane respectively, with the characters adjusting to their lives as working parents.

Although Superman & Lois was initially set to be part of the Arrowverse, following the cancellation of numerous crossovers including with Supergirl and Batwoman, both of which were axed from The CW, showrunner Todd Helbing decided it best for the show to exist in its own continuity.

With viewers now well into Season 3 of Superman & Lois, fans might be wondering: when does Episode 12 arrive? Read on to find out.

When is Superman and Lois Season 3 Episode 12 out?

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 12 airs on The CW on June 20, 2023, following a one week break.

As is the case with many of the network’s shows, the episode will be available for streaming on The CW app the following day.

What time it drops will depend on your location, so we’ve broken down when it arrives for each timezone so you know when you can tune in:

8pm ET

5pm PT

7pm CT

Unfortunately, The CW isn’t available outside of the US, although overseas fans can use a VPN to overcome restrictions.

How many episodes are there in Superman and Lois Season 3?

There will be 13 episodes in total in Season 3 of Superman & Lois.

This means we’re just weeks away from the epic finale, which will drop on The CW on June 27, 2023.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the twelfth installment, which is set to feature the return of an important character, as was teased in the latest episode description:

“Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse.

“Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz, The Walking Dead) is set to be released from prison.”

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episodes 1-11 are available to stream on The CW now. You can check out our other superhero hubs below:

