Stray movie: Everything we know about the video game adaptation

Annapurna Animation has announced its plans to create an animated film adaptation of the video game Stray.

Previously, Annapurna animated the successful feature Nimona on Netflix. The co-director of the film has now partnered with Ice Age director Chris Wedge to develop an animated film based on Stray – a Game of the Year-nominated title.

The company plans to adapt several Annapurna Interactive titles, but Stray has been the only one announced.

Here’s everything we know about the film adaptation of everyone’s favorite feline game.

Contents

Considering a Stray film adaptation was just revealed, it doesn’t have a release date.

What will the Stray movie be about?

While there is no official synopsis of the Stray film, it will likely follow the events of the hit video game. The title follows a stray cat and its adventures throughout a robot-populated city with the drone companion, B-12.

Annapurna Animation boss Robert Baird spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect from the film.

“This is a game that’s all about what makes us human, and there are no humans in it,” he said. “It’s a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there’s such a hilarious dynamic. So, there’s comedy inherent in this, but there’s not one human being in this movie.”

“I think it’s one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, that you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat. How did they pull that off, and how are we going to pull that off in the movie? We will, even though sometimes it feels impossible, but we know that’s the essence of the game and the key to telling the story,” he continued.

Is there a trailer for the Stray movie?

No, there are no videos or images of the Stray film adaptation as it was just confirmed.

That's everything we currently know about the Stray film adaptation.

