Stray mod replaces cat with GTA’s CJ and it’ll haunt you

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

A bizarre Stray mod has allowed players to change the game’s adorable kitty into CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and it’s quite something.

It was hard to imagine how a game where you get to control a cute cat, meow, and engage in all the typical moggie mannerisms could fail, and as expected, it has not.

Stray’s array of puzzles and missions has required players to find sheet music, hoard Energy Drinks, discover notebooks, and locate safe codes, and it’s been a huge success.

But as with all games, it was only a matter of time before the mods started to seep into the game. Stray’s investigative cat has already undergone a big transformation by becoming a dog, however, it’s now changed into its most ridiculous form yet – CJ from GTA.

GTA’s CJ can be quite catty in Stray

Carl Johnson is one of gaming’s most iconic characters as he was a massive presence in Rockstar’s critical and commercial blockbuster Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Over the years, CJ has evolved from a badass protagonist into a popular mod figure. It seems that even Stray was not safe from his presence as nexusmod user Sirgalahad172 has immortalized the famous hero in the game.

Among several different mods that adjust the appearance of Stray’s cat, the user also has a mod that quite literally makes the cat resemble CJ.

Needless to say, it’s drastically different from how players have been experiencing Stray and, quite frankly, looks utterly horrifying to see CJ so contorted.

You obviously can’t quite go around packing an Uzi and hijacking cars, but bounding around Stray’s levels and imagining what CJ’s meow sounds like is enough to give us chills.

We’re sure that there are plenty of new and terrifying Stray mods on the way and some may even surpass CJ, but rest assured these are images we will never forget.