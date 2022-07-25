Stray overtakes God of War as best user-rated PC game in 2022

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

User reviews show that acclaimed cat adventure Stray has overthrown God of War (2018) as the best user-rated game on Steam in 2022.

Santa Monica Studio’s award-winning God of War title hit PC earlier this year in January. It quickly racked up thousands upon thousands of positive review scores from fans and critics alike.

BlueTwelve Studio’s Stray is currently experiencing similar levels of critical success, having launched across PC and PlayStation on July 19.

But it seems that not even the godly power of Kratos can stand in the way of players enjoying a cyberpunk-themed cat simulator.

Stray’s Steam user reviews are nothing to scoff at

Annapurna Interactive Stray is even holding its own against PowerWash Simulator.

Content creator Skill Up notes that Stray has dethroned God of War (2018) as the “highest rated PC game of 2022” on Steam.

This is according to data via Steam250, which lists God of War as the second best-rated title of the year, with a 97 percent rating from approximately 53,000 user reviews.

At the time of writing, Stray sits at under 43,000 gamer reviews and boasts a rating of 98 percent.

Interestingly, another recently released indie title rounds out the top three on the “Best of 2022” list. The experience in question is FuturLab’s PowerWash Simulator, which allows players to wash away grime with high-pressure water.

Stray’s overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews hardly come as a surprise given the good word of mouth it continues to receive.

And players aren’t the only ones fascinated by the feline-focused experience, either. As countless users have demonstrated in pictures and clips, pets love Stray, too. Evidently, that includes cats and dogs.

As the year continues, it’ll be interesting to see how Stray fares against other major releases in terms of user reviews. The likes of A Plague Tale: Requiem and Company of Heroes 3 could shift the narrative.