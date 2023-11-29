Squid Game: The Challenge fans distraught after “emotionally intense” marble game

With nine episodes now available to stream on Netflix, the eliminations on Squid Game: The Challenge have been brutal – but perhaps none more so than the marble game.

The marble game comes as one of the challenges directly lifted from the original Netflix drama, alongside the likes of Dalogna and Red Light, Green Light.

After the first batch of five episodes was released, the number of players dropped to 73, leaving the survivors to battle it out in the sandy pits of the marble game room.

For one pairing, this meant an extremely painful goodbye, with Squid Game: The Challenge viewers left heartbroken after the “emotionally intense” results. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Squid Game: The Challenge marble game eliminations “emotionally intense”

Episode 6 of Squid Game: The Challenge shows mother-son duo 301 (Trey) and 302 (LeAnn) being prized apart, with 302 being eliminated during the marble game.

As the fourth official game of the reality series, the remaining players were split off into pairs and herded into separate compartments of the same room. This is where each pair learns that only one will survive the game, with each looking to eliminate the other through a childhood game of marbles.

For 301 and 302, the landing blow came when 301 landed their marble directly in the center of the drawn-out parameters, meaning he’d eliminated his mom in the process. 302 told him that she “didn’t want to leave,” resulting in plenty of tears and hugs before 301 was escorted away, leaving 302 behind him.

“That marble game between 301 and 302 was emotionally intense,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the results. “Any SEO watching Squid Game: The Challenge already knows 302 is only temporary,” disagreed another.

“The Marble game is gonna be insane. Squid Game: The Challenge is hitting me hard tbh,” a third weighed in, while a fourth commented: “I can’t believe I just watched these dumb***es team up IN PAIRS on Squid Games The Challenge episode 5. PAIRS!? DID YOU WATCH THE SHOW!? IT’S OBVIOUSLY THE MARBLE GAME. Pick someone you’re not buddy-buddy with.”

302 has been a particular hit with fans since the first episode, with the results of the marble game in Squid Game: The Challenge stinging all the more.

“LeAnn (302) being a swiftie is everything!!! friendship bracelet and all like take a stan card queen!!!” one viewer posted, with another adding, “I’m gonna f***ing cry if it’s not 302 sorry but grandma is taking it.”

“I’ll be so sad when 301 and 302 are eliminated. It’s like actual Squid Games all over,” another user summed up.

