Squid Game fans think Ashley just spoiled the winner

Ashley, aka Player 278, didn’t make it to the final of Squid Game: The Challenge – but fans are convinced she’s just spoiled the winner of the show ahead of the last episode.

In the first batch of episodes, a clear ‘villain’ emerged: Bryton, aka Player 432. He was a hardline player, uninterested in other contestants’ overwhelmed sobbing, and he even threatened someone for calling him a “frat bro.” He was eliminated in Warship.

However, one Squid Game player has sparked an even bigger backlash since the controversial events of Glass Bridge: Ashley, who refused to take the leap in front of Trey (301), which led to his elimination. She survived the subsequent test but got knocked out in the penultimate Circle of Trust game.

She’s been trolling her online haters ever since that notorious episode aired on Netflix. Now, with fans waiting on tenterhooks to see who’ll win, some people think she’s already spoiled the victor. Warning: this is your last chance to stop reading.

Squid Game fans slam Ashley for “spoiling” who won The Challenge

Based on a recent tweet from Ashley, Squid Game fans believe Sam (016) is the winner of The Challenge.

We must stress that this hasn’t been confirmed, although it’s not difficult to see why viewers have connected the dots. Four days ago, she posted: “Sam treated Phalisia and I to a day at Disneyland.. it was so magical and chill. Beautiful weather!”

Disneyland is not cheap, so people have speculated that Sam has used a portion of his winnings ($4.56 million) to pay for the trip. But that’s not all: Phalisia (229) quote-tweeted Ashley’s post with a clip of Sam outside a rather expensive shop. “It was so much fun! But when we all stopped in Louis Vuitton, so many bags,” she wrote.

The theory is obvious: Sam has used his “winner’s budget” to do something nice for his friends. “Why does this feel like a spoiler,” one user wrote. “Stop! I can’t decide if you’re telling us the winner or just messing with us,” another replied.

The so-called spoilers have also attracted a bit of heat from fans on Reddit, but some are more doubtful. “Seriously! That is what the fuss is about. That is the reason to hate her? Obviously the show filming is over so if Sam took them to Disneyland, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he won. I mean they had doctors on the show so it’s not like all the contestants were destitute,” one user commented.

“Sounds like trolling to me tbh because tons of people commented, ‘Omg u spoiled the winner’ and they haven’t mentioned/said anything about it, and if it was spoilery I really do believe they would have deleted the tweets or at least tried to save face,” another wrote.

We’ll just have to wait and see – you can find out exactly what time the finale of Squid Game: The Challenge will drop on Netflix here.

Episodes 1-9 are available now. You can check out our other coverage below: