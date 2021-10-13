Squid Game’s “Red Light, Green Light” challenge recreated on Fortnite’s Unreal Engine

A fan of Netflix’s Squid Game has brought the series to (virtual) life using the Unreal Engine, popularly used to create titles like Fortnite, and basically perfected the infamous “Red Light, Green Light” challenge.

If you haven’t watched Squid Game and intend to, then you should probably stop reading. But, if you’ve watched the hit show or don’t care about spoilers, then this should be right up your alley.

A series about kids’ games for big money, Squid Game sounds fun but is too dangerous for the real world. Still, for those who might want to try the challenges out, Reddit’s ‘saas_dev’ has come up with a solution.

Using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, saas recreated the first game, “Red Light, Green Light,” with surprising precision. They showed their work off in a video on Reddit and people are already impressed.

Squid Game recreated in Unreal Engine

As you can see in the clip, the only thing missing is Squid Game’s uniforms. Otherwise, everything else is just about perfect — from the environment and creepy doll to the song and bloodshed.

And people were shocked by how accurate the recreation was. In the comments, users dropped compliments like “amazing, “fantastic,” and “so awesome.”

Of course, this isn’t the first virtual version of Netflix’s Korean series and it is unlikely to be the last. But, unlike people bringing challenges to Overwatch and Call of Duty: Warzone, this one is fully customized from the ground up.

There’s also talk of people doing Squid Game in the real world, like Bryce Hall and MrBeast. But if you want the full, bloodthirsty experience — then saas is probably the closest you’ll get. (Especially if he listens to feedback and brings this to VR.)