Across the Spider-Verse dethroned on Netflix by 2023 horror

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse landed at the top of the Netflix top 10 chart – but it’s already been kicked down the podium by one of 2023’s biggest horror movies.

Superhero movies and TV shows haven’t been received as expected in 2023: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion flopped with critics and everyday audiences, Gen V proved itself to be a worthy accompaniment to The Boys, and The Marvels is predicted to bomb despite positive reactions.

However, alongside Invincible, one movie matched – if not exceeded – people’s expectations: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the eye-popping, incredible Miles Morales sequel that hit cinemas in summer this year.

It was recently added to Netflix, prompting millions to dive in or revisit it at home. It’s one of the most acclaimed films of the year, so it was always going to be a hit for the streamer – but its domination hasn’t lasted long.

Insidious: The Red Door dethrones Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix

While Across the Spider-Verse has only moved to number two, Insidious: The Red Door has climbed to the top spot on Netflix’s top 10. You can check out the full chart below:

Insidious: The Red Door Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Sly Minions Locked In NYAD The Change-Up No Hard Feelings The Next Three Days 13 Going On 30

The Red Door is the fifth and final entry in James Wan’s Insidious franchise, with star Patrick Wilson taking the directorial reins for the sequel.

“To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh and a college-aged Dalton must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door,” the synopsis reads.

It wasn’t received too fondly by critics, with the movie sitting at 38% on Rotten Tomatoes. While it’s number one on Netflix, it appears general audiences have been watching out of curiosity more than anything else.

“They got the latest insidious movie on Netflix already that’s how you know it was ASS,” one user tweeted. “Insidious 5 is on Netflix. Is it a satisfying end to the story? No! Is it a good horror film? Also no!” another wrote.

