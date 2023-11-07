What is Locked In about? Netflix movie explained

A new romantic thriller has climbed the Netflix top 10 chart: Locked In, so here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

With the spooky season over and Christmas fast approaching, November marked some major additions to the streaming platform. While familiar favorites like Whiplash and Paul Blart: Mall Cop were added to the platform, another HBO hit arrived: Six Feet Under, joining Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and Ballers.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all: while not connecting with critics, Shawn Levy’s All the Light We Cannot See was Netflix’s biggest release of last week, and it also came before Blue Eye Samurai, NYAD, Sly, and Escaping Twin Flames.

Article continues after ad

As millions hunker down for cozy movie nights, they’ll inevitably be perusing the streamer’s chart – and you may have noticed Locked In, so here’s what you need to know.

What is Locked In about?

Locked In follows a nurse who uncovers a “twisted murder plot” while investigating how her paralyzed patient ended up in hospital.

Article continues after ad

Check out the trailer below:

As per Tudum, the synopsis reads: “Katherine, a former Hollywood actor, wakes up in the hospital unable to move. She’s been hit by a car and suffers from locked-in syndrome — her eyes are the only thing she’s able to move. Through her nurse, Nicky, we find out what’s led to Katherine’s hospitalization.

Article continues after ad

Katherine, communicating with her via letter board, blinks when Nicky reads the correct letter: She claims there’s been a murder. Through flashbacks, we see snapshots of Katherine’s life just after she adopts her late best friend’s daughter, Lina. Lina idolizes Katherine and quickly becomes close with her chronically ill son, Jamie.

Article continues after ad

Later, Lina and Jamie get married — much to Katherine’s dismay, as Jamie is the heir to his late father’s manor, where they all live. As Lina and Katherine’s relationship deteriorates, Lina bonds with Jamie’s doctor, Robert, and tragedies befall Katherine’s family. “

Article continues after ad

Locked In cast: Who’s in it?

The Locked In cast includes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Famke Janssen as Katherine

Rose Williams as Lina

Finn Cole as Jamie

Alex Hassel as Dr. Robert Lawrence

Anna Friel as Nicky Mackenzie

Janssen is the biggest star of the bunch, having appeared in the 007 franchise as Xenia Onatopp in GoldenEye, as well as playing Jean Grey in the X-Men movies. She’s also had roles in the Taken trilogy, Nip/Tuck, Hemlock Grove, and The Blacklist.

Article continues after ad

The film is directed by Nour Wazzi, who earlier worked on The Last Bus, Murder Manual, and The Break.

Is Locked In worth watching?

Locked In doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score – but the reception so far has been decidedly mixed, if not generally negative.

The only positive review comes from Ready Steady Cut, which wrote in its three-star review: “Locked In is the type of made-for-TV thriller you’d expect to catch on Lifetime on a Friday night. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s got a great cast, an easy-to-follow yet engaging story, a thrilling atmosphere, and a soothingly predictable plot; the perfect guilty pleasure.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, The Guardian’s review called it “overstretched and underbaked… aping the format and tease of a novel that you just can’t bear to put down, Locked In is instead a film you wish you would have stopped far earlier.”

Movie Nation also wrote: “Locked In struck me as one blown opportunity after another… the climax is so anti-climactic that twists or no twists, it just leaves the viewer frustrated that we didn’t get a tale of rising suspense, rising stakes and increasing peril instead of the movie they chose to muddle out of this promising premise.”

Article continues after ad

Locked In is streaming on Netflix now, and you can check out our other hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift