What is NYAD about? Netflix movie explained

Swimming? In the ocean? With Annette Bening? And Jodie Foster? Sign us up! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Netflix movie NYAD.

Based on a true story, Annette Bening tackles the role of Diana Nyad, an American author, journalist, and motivational speaker.

Released on October 20, 2023, the movie had its worldwide premiere at the Telluride Festival on September 1.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Netflix release NYAD, including plot, cast, and audience reviews.

What is NYAD about?

The official Netflix synopsis for NYAD reads: “A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship, and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad.

“Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110-mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the ‘Mount Everest’ of swims.

“Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling, four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team.”

You can watch the full trailer for NYAD below:

NYAD cast: Who’s in it?

The cast for NYAD includes:

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad

Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stol

Rhys Ifans as John Bartlett

Karly Rothenberg as Dee Brady

Jeena Yi as Angel Yanagihara

Luke Cosgrove as Luke Tipple

Eric T. Miller as Jack Nelson

Garland Scott as Jon Rose

“[Annette Bening has] an effortlessness in the water and a comfort that you can’t create unless you’ve trained for it,” said the film’s director Jimmy Chin to IndieWire. “She was in the water for four to six to eight hours and we had 30 days in the tank. We would never have finished on schedule if she hadn’t had been able to do that.”

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi also co-directed the movie, with Julia Cox adapting the screenplay from Diana Nyad’s memoir.

Is NYAD worth watching on Netflix?

NYAD currently has an 83% score on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and an audience score of 82%.

John Nugent from Empire Magazine said: “A classic American sports movie, with all of its triumphs and clichés — kept afloat by two brilliant, warm lead performances from Annette Bening and Jodie Foster.”

David Fear from Rolling Stone commented, “As a portrait of a friendship, one tested by decades of high times and lows, successes and failures, bad behavior, and forgiveness, Nyad the movie is trawling deeper waters.”

However, Carson Timar from Clapper disagreed, stating: “Largely due to the talents behind the camera, what could have been a layered and poignant true story becomes an overly simplified and generic feature that fails to have a true bite or leave a lasting impression.”

NYAD is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our other upcoming hubs below:

