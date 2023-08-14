Snow White live-action remake: Release date, cast, plot, & more

Disney is seemingly remaking every classic movie, so here’s what we know about the upcoming live-action Snow White.

As of late, Disney has been re-imagining many of its most famous animated films and transferring them into the live-action world. We’ve already had Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid, and now Snow White is the next princess to get the live-action treatment.

When the original first came out in 1937 – as the first feature-length animated film – it became a massive hit, and is now one of the most beloved animated movies of all time. So naturally, the live-action remake has a lot to live up to.

So, here’s everything we know about the upcoming live-action flick, including release date, plot, cast, and more.

It has been announced that Snow White will be released on March 22, 2024.

Unlike many recent Disney live-action remakes, Snow White will be released exclusively in cinemas before later heading to streaming.

Walt Disney Pictures first announced plans for a Snow White live-action remake in October 2016. Over six years later, filming took place in the UK from March to July 2022.

Snow White live-action trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there is currently no trailer for the upcoming live-action movie. There is only a title card, as seen above.

For now, check out the trailer for the original to remind yourself of the classic animated fairy-tale:

Snow White live-action cast: Who is working on the movie?

The main cast for the live-action Snow White is as follows:

Rachel Zegler as Snow White

Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen

Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman

Andrew Burnap as Jonathan

Martin Klebba as Grumpy

Colin Michael Carmichael and Dujonna Gift as dwarves

Zegler has discussed getting the role in Variety’s Actors on Actors series, stating: “Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me.”

As for behind the camera, the movie will be directed by Marc Webb, best known for helming The Amazing Spider-Man series. The screenplay comes from Greta Gerwig, of Barbie fame, along with Erin Cressida Wilson.

Marc Platt and Russel Allen will produce the film, alongside executive producer Callum McDougall. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are set to write the new original songs for Snow White, just like they did for Aladdin.

Snow White live-action plot: What will happen in the movie?

Snow White will be a remake of the classic Disney animated tale, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Because of this, we can expect many similar plot points as the 1937 film, as well as the original 1812 Brothers Grimm fairy-tale. This includes a kind Princess, a jealous beauty-obsessed Queen, and obviously some dwarves.

However, like many of the other live-action Disney remakes, we can expect this one to be slightly updated for modern times. Since the screenplay comes from Greta Gerwig, we can expect all kinds of feminist subtext within the movie.

There is also the nature of new character Jonathan, who will apparently be a new version of a love interest, making the nature of the story all the more intriguing.

